Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") reports assay results from drill hole KVH-04 at the Kavasuki target at its flagship Wild Dog Project, located on the island of New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Kavasuki KVH-04 Highlights:

Intercepted 59.90 metres @ 1.43 g/t AuEq from 8.70 metres (1.33 g/t Au, 1.24 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu) Including 14.0 metres @ 2.69 g/t AuEq from 35.0 metres (2.61 g/t Au, 2.18 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu), and, Including 7.50 metres @ 2.78 g/t AuEq from 61.1 metres (2.27 g/t Au, 1.99 g/t Ag, 0.31% Cu)

Results continue to support continuity of near-surface mineralization approximately 1 km north of the Sinivit deposit along the Wild Dog structural corridor

Kavasuki KVH-05 Highlights:

Well-developed multi-phase quartz-carbonate veining from near-surface to ~33 m , including crack-seal textures, stockwork zones and locally brecciated vein domains; assays pending

KVH-05 represents a ~35 m down-dip step from KVH-04 , successfully intersecting continued quartz-carbonate veining and hydrothermal brecciation, supporting vertical continuity of the Kavasuki system at depth

Reinforces the interpretation of a broad, coherent hydrothermal system at Kavasuki

"Results from KVH-04 continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of the Kavasuki system," said Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration. "The intersection of nearly 60 metres from near-surface, with consistent internal higher-grade zones, supports our interpretation of a broad, well-developed epithermal system characterised by multiple phases of veining and mineralization."

"Importantly, KVH-04 confirms continuity down-dip from KVH-03 and highlights the presence of multiple mineralized zones within a wider envelope. The system is interpreted to be structurally complex, with multiple fault sets influencing the distribution of veining and grade. As is typical of epithermal systems, this results in variability in mineralization within a broader envelope, with higher-grade zones developing in structurally favourable positions. Ongoing drilling, particularly KVH-05 and KVH-06, is critical to refining our understanding of this structural framework and improving targeting of higher-grade shoots at depth and along strike."

The Wild Dog Project hosts a 15-kilometre-long structurally controlled mineral corridor containing multiple epithermal gold targets and porphyry copper-gold potential identified through recent MobileMT geophysical surveys. The corridor contains the Sinivit-Kavasuki vein system and multiple advanced targets including Kasie Ridge, which are now being systematically drill-tested as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Long section (looking west) of the Sinivit-Kavasuki system demonstrating ~3 km of mineralized strike within the 15 km Wild Dog Structural Corridor, including key drill intercepts and open extensions. Insert map shows the position of the Sinivit-Kavasuki system within the broader corridor and target pipeline.

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KVH-04 Drilling Update

Drill hole KVH-04 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralization intersected in KVH-03, with approximately 20 metres of vertical separation between the holes. This close-spaced drilling approach is aimed at improving confidence in the geometry, continuity and short-range variability of the system (Figure 2).

The hole successfully intersected a broad mineralized zone from near-surface, characterised by:

Silica flooding

Multi-phase quartz veining

Hydrothermal brecciation

Disseminated and vein-hosted sulphide mineralization

Assay results confirm that this zone hosts consistent gold mineralization across significant widths, with higher-grade internal zones typical of epithermal systems. Importantly, KVH-04 provides support for down-dip continuity of mineralization below KVH-03, indicating the system extends beyond near-surface expressions. While the system is interpreted to be structurally complex, with faulting potentially influencing continuity, the consistency in alteration, veining and mineralization style between the holes supports the interpretation of a coherent and potentially vertically continuous mineralized structure.

These results are a key step in establishing scale at Kavasuki, increasing confidence in the system's potential to host a large, continuous epithermal gold system with further upside along strike and at depth.

Figure 2: Cross section (+/-25 m looking NE) of the Kavasuki vein system showing recent drilling (KVH-01 to KVH-05) and planned follow-up drill holes designed to test the interpreted west-dipping structure and evaluate continuity of mineralization within the broader Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor.

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KVH-05 - Down-Dip Extension and Structural Complexity

Drill hole KVH-05 was designed to test the down-dip continuation of the Kavasuki mineralized structure beneath KVH-04, with approximately 35 metres of vertical separation between the holes. This step-out drilling aims to evaluate the vertical continuity, geometry and depth potential of the system.

Geological logging of KVH-05 has identified well-developed multi-phase quartz-carbonate veining from near-surface, associated with hydrothermal brecciation, silica flooding and strong structural disruption. Veining occurs as crack-seal textures, stockwork zones and overprinting events, indicating multiple phases of fluid flow within a structurally controlled system. Sulphide mineralization (pyrite ± minor chalcopyrite) is observed along vein margins, within breccia matrices and in late-stage vein phases.

The intensity and style of veining are consistent with earlier holes and highlight the structural complexity typical of epithermal systems. Mineralization appears within fractured, locally clay-altered zones interpreted as fault-related dilation, reinforcing strong structural control.

Importantly, persistent veining from near-surface through to depth supports a broad and vertically continuous mineralized envelope at Kavasuki, with potential for discrete higher-grade shoots within a wider system.

Kavasuki forms part of the broader Sinivit-Kavasuki mineralized system, sharing similar structural controls and mineralization style, with mineralization hosted within a wide zone of silicification and veining (Figures 3 and 4).

Multi-element assay results are pending, and interpretation of metal zonation and system vectors remains ongoing. The system remains open along strike and at depth and continues to demonstrate characteristics consistent with a large, well-developed epithermal gold system.

Figure 3: KVH-05 drill core (3.60-6.40 m) showing oxidised quartz-carbonate veining with associated clay-rich hydrothermal breccia.

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Figure 4: KVH-05 drill core (27.34-29.93 m) showing strong, continuous quartz-carbonate veining with well-developed crack-seal textures and localised hydrothermal brecciation.

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Table 1: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth

(m) Status KVH-01 395247.0 9490673.0 842 -55 304 159 Complete KVH-02 395248.0 9490672.0 842 -71 304 165 Complete KVH-03 395178.0 9490701.0 803 -53 100 113.7 Complete KVH-04 395179.4 9490700.5 803 -72 100 91.90 Complete KVH-05 395155.0 9490728.0 785 -62 110 tbd In Progress

Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1 (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper (%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) KVH-01 38.60 97.50 58.9 2.43 2.75 0.02 2.50 Including 49.00 53.60 4.60 8.24 10.19 0.13 8.56 KVH-01 100.60 118.70 18.1 2.08 1.60 0.03 2.14 KVH-03 12.30 50.70 38.40 2.17 2.50 0.02 2.23 Including 14.27 16.50 2.23 10.26 1.33 0.02 10.31 Including 48.50 50.70 2.20 15.78 12.59 0.20 16.24 KVH-04 8.70 68.60 59.90 1.33 1.24 0.05 1.43 Including 35.00 49.00 14.00 2.61 2.18 0.04 2.69 Including 61.10 68.60 7.50 2.27 1.99 0.31 2.78 Notes: Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.

Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralized intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit deposit has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend through 2026 with the second drill rig now operational.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.