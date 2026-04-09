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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 13:46 Uhr
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EarthDaily Analytics: EarthDaily Secures Eight-Figure AI-Ready Data Subscription Agreement with US Defense & Intelligence Technology Company

Agreement highlights growing demand for calibrated, consistent data powering AI-driven Earth intelligence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily) today announced it has signed a new eight-figure data subscription agreement with a US Defense and Intelligence Technology Company, reflecting the growing demand for AI-ready Earth observation data built on consistency, calibration, and trust.

The agreement provides the customer access to tens of millions of square kilometers of daily images. EarthDaily's analysis-ready data will support the customer's large-scale AI and machine learning workflows.

The EarthDaily Constellation is uniquely designed to deliver consistent, repeatable measurement at global scale. By capturing the entire planet every day at the same local solar time and viewing geometry, the constellation imagery provides a stable foundation for AI workflows. This consistency reduces noise in datasets, a key requirement for training, validating, and deploying AI models with confidence. Built as a measurement system first, EarthDaily applies rigorous radiometric and geometric calibration to ensure that data is not only visually accurate, but analytically reliable across time. With 22 spectral bands spanning the visible, near-infrared, shortwave infrared, and thermal infrared, the system captures subtle changes in terrain, infrastructure and surface conditions. This enables AI models to detect real change, not artifacts introduced by inconsistent collection conditions.

The result is a fundamentally different data foundation for AI: one that supports continuous monitoring, scalable automation, and forward-looking Earth intelligence designed to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

"We look forward to partnering closely with this established and highly respected leader in US defense and intelligence technology," said Don Osborne, "it is a strong validation of both their mission and the quality of our data."

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the upcoming launch of the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3931e2f-a83e-4829-98be-836c0cbf6010



Contacts Tanya Cross Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications EarthDaily tanya.cross@earthdaily.com Alliance Advisors IREarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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