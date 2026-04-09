Execution advances into prototype production phase, supporting drone and mission-critical pod manufacturing, with secured initial capital and milestone-based funding structure

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU the "Company"), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced a further acceleration of its joint venture with Maddox Defense Incorporated ("Maddox Defense"), with the program now advancing into the production phase of its first Mobile Additive Manufacturing Container (MAMC) platform, designed for the production of drones, mission-critical pods, and related defense components.

This milestone marks the transition from infrastructure activation and system integration into a funded prototype build phase, with secured initial capital and structured funding supporting progression toward prototype completion and near-term deployment readiness.

The update builds on the Company's previously announced Phase I activation and ongoing U.S. execution activities in Houston, Texas.

Funded Execution Phase Advancing Toward Prototype Completion

The Maddox JV program has received initial capital to support execution and has progressed into the next operational phase, including procurement, system integration, and container buildout activities.

The program is funded for the current execution phase, with secured initial capital and structured funding supporting progression toward prototype completion, enabling:

Assembly and validation of additive manufacturing systems;

Integration of power, environmental, and digital production infrastructure;

Completion of the containerized manufacturing unit;

End-to-end operational testing and deployment readiness.

The platform is engineered to support modular production of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), payload pods, and mission-critical components, enabling flexible deployment across multiple defense and security use cases.

The program continues to target an approximately 6-9 month deployment timeline, positioning the Company for near-term demonstration and engagement with U.S. defense stakeholders.

Positioned for U.S. Government Engagement and Initial Commitments

Upon completion, the MAMC prototype is intended to be deployed for demonstration and evaluation by U.S. government agencies and allied partners, supporting procurement pathways across multiple defense applications, including:

Counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems;

Electronic warfare and spectrum operations;

Tactical unmanned systems and field-deployable manufacturing.

The Company believes that successful prototype deployment will support initial commitment discussions and potential early-stage orders, accelerating the transition from development to commercialization.

Exposure to a Large and Expanding U.S. Defense Opportunity

Based on publicly available market data, industry research, and recent U.S. defense budget allocations, the Company believes that the addressable opportunity reflects the convergence of multiple high-growth segments, including counter-UAS systems, electronic warfare, tactical unmanned platforms, and deployable manufacturing capabilities.

Within this framework:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) is estimated at $20B+, reflecting the broader U.S. market for counter-drone, electronic warfare, and adjacent defense systems supported by increasing federal defense spending priorities;

The Serviceable Available Market (SAM) is estimated at $8B-$10B, representing segments directly aligned with deployable C-UAS systems, EW solutions, and modular, field-deployable manufacturing platforms;

The Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM) is estimated at $50M-$150M in the near-to-medium term, based on currently identified pipeline opportunities, target program categories, and initial U.S. market entry focus.

This market expansion is driven by structural defense priorities, including the proliferation of low-cost UAV threats, increased emphasis on spectrum dominance and electronic warfare, and a strategic shift toward distributed, resilient, and domestically anchored manufacturing capabilities.

Integrated Platform Advantage

Through the Maddox JV, Nuburu Defense LLC is advancing an integrated approach combining:

Directed-energy systems (Lyocon S.r.l.);

Electronic warfare capabilities (Tekne S.p.A.)

Mobile, distributed manufacturing (MAMC platform)

This positioning enables the Company to address both immediate operational defense needs and long-term structural priorities in defense manufacturing and deployment.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, stated:

"We are now moving decisively into the production phase. With initial funding secured and execution underway, our focus is on delivering a working prototype that can be demonstrated directly to U.S. government stakeholders in the near term and support initial procurement discussions."

Elgin Tracy, Maddox Defense, added:

"We are fully committed to executing this program and delivering on the mission. With initial capital secured and procurement activities underway, we are progressing toward a deployable solution aligned with U.S. defense demand. Our objective is to position the platform for successful demonstration and engagement with government and allied stakeholders upon completion."

Anthony Sinnott, Vice President U.S., Nuburu Defense LLC, commented:

"This program reflects a disciplined, execution-driven approach to entering the U.S. defense market. The structure of the program-combining secured initial capital with milestone-based funding-supports efficient execution while maintaining flexibility as we move toward prototype completion and government engagement. Our focus is on translating this progress into tangible demonstration opportunities and scalable pipeline development across drone and mission-critical payload applications."

Positioning for Scalable U.S. Defense Growth

The Company believes that the transition into prototype production and near-term demonstration:

Strengthens visibility toward initial contract awards;

Enhances credibility within U.S. defense procurement ecosystems;

Supports the development of a scalable, U.S.-based industrial and defense platform.

This milestone represents a key step in NUBURU's strategy to establish a long-term, execution-led presence in the U.S. defense and security market.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net