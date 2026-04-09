WHILL Inc: WHILL Releases New White Paper Highlighting the Role of Design in Transforming Mobility Device Adoption

"Designing for Dignity: Reshaping Perceptions of Mobility" reveals how design-forward innovation is shifting mobility from stigma to empowerment

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / WHILL, Inc., a global leader in personal mobility innovation, today announced the release of its latest white paper, Designing for Dignity: Reshaping Perceptions of Mobility, exploring how design, technology, and human-centered thinking are redefining how people adopt and experience mobility solutions.

The report highlights a critical insight: while mobility devices are traditionally viewed through a clinical lens, emotional and social barriers, rather than physical limitations, are often the primary drivers delaying adoption.

According to findings from WHILL's user research, 96% of users reported feeling safer, more confident, or more independent after adopting a design-forward mobility device, while 90% reported greater independence compared to prior solutions.

"Mobility is not just about movement, it's about identity, confidence, and how people move through the world," said Satoshi Sugie, CEO of WHILL, Inc. "When design prioritizes dignity, mobility becomes something people embrace, not something they resist."

Key Insights from the White Paper:

Stigma remains a primary barrier to mobility adoption

Mobility device design is evolving to better reflect both functional needs and personal identity

Design-forward mobility reframes devices as tools of agency, autonomy, and identity

Consumer-centric design improves independence, inclusion, and daily usage

Aging populations are accelerating demand for modern, design-led solutions

WHILL emphasizes that this evolution is not a departure from the medical model, but an advancement of it.

"We deeply respect the knowledge and experience within the medical field," said Satoshi Sugie. "By combining that foundation with strong design and consumer technology, we can further expand people's activity and independence. It's not about replacing the medical approach, it's about strengthening it."

The white paper also explores the psychological barriers behind delayed adoption, including fear of permanence, internalized bias, and lack of representation. It highlights the opportunity to shift mobility into a more aspirational, lifestyle-oriented category.

Additionally, WHILL's autonomous mobility services, now deployed across global airports, demonstrate how technology can further reshape perception by enabling independent navigation in public spaces, with close to one million rides delivered globally.

As global populations age and expectations evolve, WHILL reinforces that the future of mobility will be defined by solutions that integrate medical credibility, advanced technology, and design excellence.

The full white paper is available here.

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About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and do the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals, and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc

Press contact: Chris Addeo, VP, Marketing - chris.addeo@whill.inc

SOURCE: WHILL, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/whill-releases-new-white-paper-highlighting-the-role-of-design-in-transforming-mobil-1155141