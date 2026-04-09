Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Hutton as an Advisor to the Company. Mr. Hutton will advise management and the Board of Directors on corporate, financial and strategic matters. His appointment further enhances the Company's ability to access capital and execute on its growth and discovery strategy in Victoria, Australia. Mr. Hutton joins Mr. Gordon Keep, Mr. Ryan Weymark, and Mr. Rob McLeod as Advisors to the Company.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO & Director of Crossroads, stated, "As a Co-Founder of Crossroads and one of our major shareholders, James has been a significant contributor to the success of Crossroads to date and we are pleased to welcome James to the Advisory Board of Crossroads. James and I were former partners on Fosterville South Exploration (now Great Pacific Gold), in which he was instrumental in helping Fosterville South Exploration secure approximately $35 million in equity capital during challenging equity markets at the time to advance its exploration assets in Victoria. James has intimate knowledge of the assets in Victoria and brings invaluable sector expertise and industry relationships. With a proven track record in securing funding for exploration companies in Canada, he will undoubtedly strengthen our capital markets presence and access to capital, as we build our Australian gold exploration portfolio."

Mr. James Hutton, Advisor of Crossroads, also commented, "As a Co-Founder of Crossroads, I am excited to formally join the Advisory Board of Crossroads. I have strong conviction in both the geological potential of the Crossroads exploration portfolio and the Crossroads team. Rex and I formerly partnered together on Fosterville South, and I am pleased to partner with Rex again today on Crossroads. I look forward to supporting the Company's growth, as we advance our exploration assets and evaluate strategic opportunities to create long-term shareholder value."

Biography of Mr. James Hutton

Mr. Hutton has spent his career in the financial services and capital markets industry and for the past 40 years has specialized in resource company finance. Mr. Hutton has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Hutton Capital Corp. since 1991. He has held diverse executive positions and directorships across the TSX Venture and AMEX exchanges, including Santacruz Silver Mining and Fosterville South Exploration, among others. He is currently an advisor to First Andes Silver.

Hutton Capital was an original investor in Roughrider Uranium, which was acquired by Hathor Exploration Limited in 2006. Mr. Hutton was Chairman of Terra Ventures, which owned a 10% carried interest in Hathor's Midwest North East Project. Terra Ventures was acquired by Hathor in 2011 and subsequently Hathor was acquired by Rio Tinto in 2012 for $650 million.

He was the Founder and President of Canada Dominion Resources Group of Companies, one of Canada's largest flow-through share funds focusing on energy and mining issuers actively exploring in Canada. During Mr. Hutton's tenure between 1998 and 2006, the Canada Dominion Resources Group completed in excess of $800 million in offerings, which subsequently focused their investments on mining and energy issuers actively exploring for resources in Canada. The Canada Dominion Resources Group was acquired from Mr. Hutton by the Dundee/Dynamic Mutual fund organization in December 2006. During the acquisition period, Mr. Hutton served as President and COO of CMP Resource Group from 2003 to 2005, which combined with Canada Dominion Resources jointly secured over $1.4 billion in offerings.

Adoption of Corporate Governance Policies and Charters

The Company also recently adopted various corporate governance policies and charters. Charters for the committees listed below were adopted and ratified by the Company's Board of Directors:

Board Mandate; Compensation Committee Charter; Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee Charter.

The Company also established policies, which were also adopted and ratified by the Board of Directors of the Company, for the following:

Whistleblowing Policy; Employee Code of Conduct Policy; Disclosure, Confidentiality & Insider Trading Policy; Code of Business Conduct & Ethics; Anti-Corruption Policy; Environmental & Community Engagement Policy; Environmental Health & Safety ("EHS") Policy.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO & Director of Crossroads, continued, "With the adoption of these corporate governance initiatives, we have established a clear standard for how we conduct our business. Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") factors are a critical component of every organization today, and we are committed to providing strong corporate governance at Crossroads. These initiatives are the culmination of our ongoing governance strategy that commenced after our public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in March 2026."

Copies of the Company's governance policies with the mandates of the Board of Directors and charters of each of the Committees of the Board of Directors are available for download on the Company's website here: https://crossroadsgold.com/about-us/corporate-governance/

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt. The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Crossroads,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Company's exploration plans and programs, the advancement and potential of its mineral properties, the Company's ability to access capital and execute on its growth strategy, the anticipated benefits of the appointment of Mr. Hutton as an advisor, and the implementation and impact of the Company's corporate governance initiatives. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Crossroads given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mineral industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including unanticipated events related to mineral exploration); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in the price of gold and currency exchange; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291724

Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.