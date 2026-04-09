News summary:

Netherlands rail infrastructure operator needed continuous visibility into the health of its fiber network to support safe, punctual train operations

In-service fiber assurance with Adtran's ALM enables proactive detection and localization of fiber issues across 4,600km infrastructure

The shift to data-driven maintenance improves asset lifecycle efficiency while reinforcing the reliability of essential transport services

Adtran today announced that ProRail, the operator of the Dutch railway network, has deployed its ALM in-service fiber monitoring solution to protect the integrity of its nationwide fiber infrastructure. The technology supports critical ICT systems used for timetabling, incident management, maintenance and new construction planning. With real-time insight into fiber health across its 4,600km backbone network, ProRail can identify and address issues before they impact rail operations. This approach reflects a growing demand for in-service fiber assurance across large-scale transport and other critical infrastructure networks. The deployment was delivered in collaboration with TrueCom, a specialist in critical network and fiber optic infrastructures.

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Adtran's fiber monitoring solution is helping ProRail gain real-time insight into its network and deliver even greater service reliability to passengers.

"A reliable communication network is essential for ensuring that trains run safely and on time," said Michael Verhaar, solution architect for passive telecom infrastructure at ProRail. "By using ALM to continuously monitor our fiber optic infrastructure, we gain real-time insight into the condition of our network and can identify issues before they impact operations. This enables us to plan maintenance in a much more targeted way. The result is improved reliability, more efficient use of resources, and a rail network that operates with even greater cost-efficiency to deliver maximum value for the traveling public."

ProRail has deployed Adtran's 16-port ALM in-service fiber monitoring solution to monitor the physical integrity of its nationwide backbone fiber network. The solution was selected for its simplicity of use, high measurement accuracy, compact form factor and flexible deployment options, enabling precise monitoring of critical fiber all without adding operational complexity. Through an intuitive graphical user interface, ALM provides immediate alerts that pinpoint the exact location of fiber breaks, degradation and abnormal attenuation. By delivering 24/7 network visibility alongside long-term performance data, the solution supports more targeted repairs while reducing unnecessary truck rolls.

"ProRail operates one of Europe's busiest railway networks, where communications infrastructure must perform consistently under constant operational pressure," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran. "The insights our ALM provides enable ProRail to make more informed decisions about when and where support teams are required. Without the need for a costly and complex software suite, ALM delivers advanced in-service monitoring and gives operators the flexibility to integrate fiber assurance into existing operational systems, supporting a smarter long-term strategy that strengthens network resilience while helping to reduce operational costs."

"Working closely with ProRail and Adtran, we focused on delivering a solution that integrates smoothly into existing workflows," noted Dhieradj Ramanand, optical solutions sales manager at TrueCom. "With round-the-clock monitoring of the physical fiber layer, ProRail gains deep insight into the state of its network. This enables the transition from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, data-driven maintenance, improving both the reliability and efficiency of the infrastructure. It's a solution that supports long-term infrastructure management while allowing ProRail's teams to work more efficiently."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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