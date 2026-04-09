Appointment reflects the Fund's growing international engagement and shared commitment to accelerating the development of innovative therapies for type 1 diabetes

The T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC, an impact investment fund focused on accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the appointment of Anastasia Bukhman, Co-Founder of the Bukhman Foundation, to its Board of Directors.

"As both a major supporter of T1D innovation and a champion of international collaboration, Anastasia brings philanthropic leadership and valuable strategic perspective to our Board," said Elizabeth Mily, CEO of the T1D Fund. "She will provide important insights as we continue to expand our network of partners and catalyze the development of promising new therapies for people at risk of, newly diagnosed with, and living with T1D."

Bukhman brings a global philanthropic perspective and a strong commitment to advancing scientific progress through major investments in T1D research. Together with her husband Igor, she co-founded the Bukhman Foundation in 2023 to improve lives and create a better world through support of medical research and arts and culture. Her commitment to advancing type 1 diabetes innovation is deeply personal:both she and her husband grew up with parents living with the disease, and in 2014 their eldest daughter was diagnosed at age three. Bukhman also brings an entrepreneurial perspective as co-founder of Creative Restaurant Group.

The Bukhman Foundation has emerged as a leading philanthropic partner in T1D innovation and has made major commitments to research programs in the United Kingdom through partnerships with Breakthrough T1D, Diabetes UK, as well as through the establishment of the Bukhman Centre for Research Excellence in Type 1 Diabetes at the University of Oxford. In 2025, the Bukhman Foundation committed $12 million to the T1D Fund to catalyze investment in transformative therapies and potential cures.

"The T1D Fund represents a uniquely powerful model for translating scientific promise into meaningful progress for patients and shares the Bukhman Foundation's commitment to the T1D community," said Anastasia Bukhman. "I am honored to join the Board and support its mission to bring together capital, expertise, and partnerships to accelerate breakthroughs that can change lives."

Bukhman's appointment reflects the Fund's continued evolution as a globally connected catalyst for T1D innovation, working with donors, researchers, industry leaders, and major venture capital funds to accelerate promising therapies from early development through clinical development. As a Board member, Bukhman will provide strategic insight as the Fund broadens its international engagement and strengthens collaboration across the T1D research and philanthropic ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to add Anastasia to our board as she will add a new dimension of experience and thinking while also helping to expand our geographical reach in what is clearly a global disease," said Jay Eastman, Chair of the T1D Fund Board of Directors. "Anastasia's track record in philanthropy and focus on T1D brings us a partner who we believe will only help enhance our efforts, attract new capital and companies, and turbo charge our momentum."

About the T1D Fund

Launched in 2016, the T1D Fund is the first scaled venture fund established to catalyze the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies. The Fund co-invests with venture capital and biopharma in support of early-stage companies pursuing disease modifying therapies and potential cures for T1D. A core element of our mission is to rapidly advance promising therapies through development and ultimately regulatory approval. The Fund works in close partnership with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust-two of the leading global organizations committed to supporting the T1D community and to advancing T1D research and innovation.

Led by a deeply experienced team of healthcare and investing professionals, the Fund leverages its vast research, clinical, regulatory and medical affairs network on behalf of its portfolio companies. Capitalized through philanthropic dollars, the Fund makes investments in biotech companies and recycles returns into new investments, thereby extending the impact of its donors' contributions. Learn more at t1dfund.org. Follow the T1D Fund on LinkedIn.

About the Bukhman Foundation

The Bukhman Foundation was established in 2023 by Anastasia and Igor Bukhman to help improve lives and generate positive impact to people and their communities. The foundation focuses on T1D medical research, supporting open science, long-term collaboration and visionary thinking; and arts and culture, celebrating and expanding access, and helping the next generation of artists and cultural professionals to be represented, be innovative and excel.

In 2025, the foundation announced an historic £100 million pledge over the next 10 years to advance research and advocacy in T1D. By backing innovative projects and fostering collaboration among top researchers, the Bukhman Foundation's aim is to spearhead efforts to address the unmet needs of millions of people living with T1D worldwide. For more information on the Bukhman Foundation and its programs, visit bukhmanfoundation.org, and LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

T1D Fund

Sarah Sutton

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Bukhman Foundation

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