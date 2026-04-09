Allocation to Support Rapidly Growing Global Data Center and Flexible Generation Demand

Framework Agreement Expands Rehlko's existing firm reservation of 700 MW

INNIO Group today announced the signing of a strategic gas engine framework agreement with Rehlko, securing 1.25 gigawatts (GW) of engine capacity over the next three years. This agreement formalizes and expands Rehlko's existing firm reservation of 700 MW, which is included as part of the secured multi-year allocation. It is designed to support rapidly growing demand from data center and flexible generation projects across key global markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409703981/en/

INNIO and Rehlko announce framework agreement for 1.25 GW of gas engine capacity

Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group, commented: "With this framework agreement, we are strengthening our partnership with Rehlko and creating long-term planning certainty in a market with rapidly growing demand. It ensures that our customers can continue to rely on proven technology and dependable execution, even in highly critical applications such as data centers and grid-stabilization projects."

"This agreement strengthens our ability to support customers making long-term investments in data-center infrastructure and flexible power generation. Securing multi-year supply enhances visibility and confidence in delivery at a time when demand is being driven by structural, rather than cyclical, market forces," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko.

Rehlko will deliver these projects through Clarke Energy, its in-house engineering, delivery, and lifecycle solutions platform. Clarke Energy brings more than 30 years of collaboration with INNIO and supports a global installed base of over 10 GW, much of it covered by long-term service agreements.

The framework agreement provides Rehlko and its customers with long-term access to supply at a time of unprecedented growth in both data center development and grid resilience investment. A significant portion of the secured capacity is intended to address continued demand from hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators undertaking rapid and multiphase expansion.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and helps ensure reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group on X and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myplant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409703981/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Alexander Becker

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com