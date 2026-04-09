Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DeepCyte Raises $1.5M to Bring Single-Cell AI Toxicology to Drug Development

WILMINGTON, Del. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepCyte, a techbio company building AI toxicology tools for drug development, launched today with $1.5 million in seed funding. The company is introducing two solutions to help biopharma teams detect, predict and explain drug toxicity - in human cells, at single-cell resolution.

Drug toxicity remains a leading cause of clinical trial failure and drug withdrawal, costing the industry billions annually. Conventional methods - animal models, high-throughput screening and bulk assays - often fail to predict human responses and cannot resolve the heterogeneous cellular effects that drive adverse outcomes. Regulators including the FDA and EMA are accelerating the shift toward human-relevant, evidence-based, mechanism-aware testing, creating demand for new predictive technologies.

"DeepCyte's mission is to reveal and prevent toxicity in every cell, at scale, before drugs reach patients," said Theodore Alexandrov, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder. "By combining advances in AI and single-cell biology, we predict not only whether a drug is toxic, but also why."

MetaCore is DeepCyte's high-throughput single-cell metabolomics platform built on award-winning laser-based sampling and mass spectrometry technology. MetaCore delivers molecular profiles providing insights on what is happening inside cells and captures the heterogeneous responses that bulk assays obscure. Critically, it generates atlas-scale AI-ready datasets with minimal sample preparation and at enabling cost.

DeeImmuno is DeepCyte's first AI solution using MetaCore data and purpose-built ML to exploit single-cell biology, trained on proprietary single-cell metabolomics atlases. DeeImmuno predicts toxicity class, identifies biomarkers, and infers molecular mechanisms of toxicity. Evaluated on 100 held-out drugs, DeeImmuno predicted 17 detailed toxicity mechanisms with 94% accuracy - a breakthrough result for such mechanistic resolution unachievable with conventional methods.

DeepCyte's leadership combines expertise in pharmacology, AI, and life sciences commercialization. CEO Theodore Alexandrov previously developed METASPACE, a cloud software used by thousands of researchers globally, and co-founded SCiLS GmbH, later acquired by Bruker. The seed round was supported by Carl J. G. Evertsz, a medtech executive, former CEO and investor who will serve as Board Chair.

About DeepCyte

DeepCyte is headquartered in Delaware and Copenhagen, with the mission to transform toxicology. DeepCyte combines MetaCore, a category-defining high-throughput single-cell metabolomics platform, with DeeImmuno, an AI toxicology solution enabling biopharma teams to predict toxicity earlier, infer mechanisms, and move beyond animal models and bulk assays toward human-centric drug safety testing.

Media Contact

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications

vikki@oakstreetcommuications.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepcyte-raises-1-5m-to-bring-single-cell-ai-toxicology-to-drug-development-302737643.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.