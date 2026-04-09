Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Appoints Kuntal Vahalia as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances

Veteran channel leader joins Freshworks to accelerate partner-led growth with a focus on Global System Integrators and upmarket expansion

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced the appointment of Kuntal Vahalia as Senior Vice President, Partnership Channel. Vahalia will lead Freshworks' global partner strategy, enablement, and execution as the company accelerates its move upmarket and deepens its investment in its employee experience (EX) segment, which includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM). He will report to Freshworks' Chief Revenue Officer Ian Tickle.

"Partners are a core pillar of our growth strategy as we continue to scale upmarket and expand globally," said Tickle. "Kuntal brings deep ecosystem experience that will help us expand into larger markets and build even stronger relationships with global system integrators. His proven ability to scale partner-led growth makes him ideal to lead this next chapter for Freshworks."

Vahalia brings two decades of experience scaling SaaS companies through partner ecosystems and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, as SVP of Global Channels and Alliances at Anaplan, he transformed the partner model, deepening collaboration with global system integrators and driving measurable growth in partner-led revenue. Previously, he held leadership roles at Salesforce, MuleSoft, and ThoughtSpot, building global ecosystems and sales motions across regions and functions.

At Freshworks, Vahalia will work closely with the company's go-to-market, sales, and operations to strengthen channel programs and accelerate growth through strategic alliances. His focus aligns directly with Freshworks' strategic priorities: moving upmarket, expanding momentum in EX, and activating GSI partnerships to extend reach into enterprise accounts. He joins as Freshworks' EX business surpasses $500 million in ARR, growing 26% year over year as of Q4 2025.

"Freshworks is the strategic solution partners are looking for today: profitable, high-growth, with a best-in-class EX platform and AI grounded in real domain depth," said Vahalia. "We're building strong momentum across our channel as partners increasingly invest in Freshworks to develop scalable, services-led practices. The opportunity ahead is significant - partners want solutions they can confidently grow with, and Freshworks is uniquely positioned to deliver differentiated, fast time-to-value offerings aligned to high-growth segments."

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies - including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music - trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

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