A German-Turkish research team has developed a solvent-free method using ultrasonic cavitation to delaminate end-of-life crystalline-silicon PV modules, fully separating the glass and front EVA layer while partially releasing c-Si fragments. The proposed approach achieved an 82.2% mass-based delamination efficiency, highlighting ultrasonic cavitation as a sustainable alternative for PV module recycling.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) and Turkey's Ege University have developed a novel approach for end-of-life crystalline-silicon (c-Si) ...

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