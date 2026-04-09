Aggreko has unveiled plans to build what it says will be Australia's biggest off-grid renewable hybrid power facility after signing a long-term power purchase agreement with the owner of Queensland's largest proposed copper mine. Australia Scotland-headquartered energy solutions company Aggreko has finalised a "landmark" power purchase agreement (PPA) with South African mining company Harmony Gold for the Eva copper project being developed in northwest Queensland. Aggreko said the minimum 15-year PPA paves the way for the development of "Australia's largest off-grid renewable hybrid power facility ...

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