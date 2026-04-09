Collaboration with major financial institutions signals momentum for equitable data distribution

Pyth Data Marketplace builds on 5 years of innovation, advancing access to economic indicators, commodity indices, event data, volatility curves, FX composites, and other reference datasets

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced collaborations with major financial institutions to enable the launch of Pyth Data Marketplace, a distribution engine that enables institutions to publish and monetize unique datasets across blockchains, applications, and financial firms. Building on Pyth's expertise as a price layer for global finance, Pyth Data Marketplace introduces a model where institutions can distribute anything from economic indicators to proprietary indices while maintaining full control over the underlying data. Euronext, Exchange Data International (EDI), Fidelity Investments, OTC Markets Group, Singapore Exchange FX (SGX FX), and Tradeweb, are among those now publishing proprietary market data through Pyth.

"These institutions recognize the need for a modern distribution model where data comes directly from the source," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Our 24/7 global economy needs more than just a price layer. It needs a comprehensive, accessible, and transparent data layer, one we are proud to advance with the launch of Pyth Data Marketplace."

At launch, the Pyth Data Marketplace will be home to institutional-grade datasets including spot FX, precious metals data, crude swaps data, and reference datasets across equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income, and derivatives. Pyth's architecture allows institutions to maintain complete control over what they publish while simultaneously benefiting from global reach and a high-performance delivery network.

"Market data has flowed through the hands of a select few for too long," continued Mr. Cahill. "We're working alongside some of the world's largest financial institutions to rewrite that model and establish an open data economy, creating a modern market data solution built by and for institutions."

Since 2021, Pyth has quietly transformed the way the world accesses and distributes data, collaborating with data publishers who provide aggregated, anonymized market data through its Pyth Price Feeds. More than 120 institutions now publish data through Pyth, reflecting a broader shift across global finance as institutions increasingly want direct, programmable distribution channels for the market data they generate.

"Euronext FX's data represents some of the highest-quality institutional pricing available across global currency and metals markets. Publishing this data through Pyth marks an important step toward a unified, transparent, and programmable market data standard for modern finance." Nicolas Jegou, CEO of Euronext FX

"At Tradeweb, we are seeing growing demand for more timely and accessible ETF data. By publishing our iNAVs to the Pyth Network, we are exploring how onchain infrastructure can extend the reach of high-quality, intraday valuations to a broader set of market participants. This complements existing distribution channels and reflects a shift toward more open, scalable and programmable access to market data," said Michael Zaladonis, Global Head of Data Products and Analytics, Tradeweb.

The Data Marketplace already features datasets from the U.S. Department of Commerce and Kalshi, and will continue to grow as more institutions leverage Pyth Network as a distribution channel. This signals Pyth Network's ability to serve as the foundational price layer of global market data, driving transparency and enabling real-time data distribution across the global financial system.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 120 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

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