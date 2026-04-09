ECGI Holdings Inc: ECGI Launches Rezy.Fi, Engages Axion OnChain as Consulting Advisor, and Validates Core Mortgage RWA Workflows

Rezy.Fi is now live, ECGI has engaged Axion OnChain under an advisory consulting agreement, and the company expects to launch its investor portal next week as it advances toward commercial launch readiness

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECGI) today released the following shareholder update from Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings.

To ECGI Shareholders:

Rezy.Fi is now live, we have engaged Axion OnChain under an advisory consulting agreement, and we expect to launch our investor portal next week as we continue advancing toward commercial launch readiness.

Six weeks ago, we announced our mortgage tokenization pilot. Today, core pooled-securities workflows have been validated in the sandbox environment, the investor portal is nearing launch, key compliance infrastructure is operational, and the data architecture linking real mortgage performance to on-chain reporting is advancing. These milestones move the platform from pilot setup toward commercial launch preparation.

Supporting that next phase, Rezy.Fi is now live as the public-facing entry point for partner engagement and investor onboarding.

We have also entered into an advisory consulting agreement with Axion OnChain to support the development and commercialization of tokenized real-world asset offerings, with an initial focus on mortgage-backed products. Under the agreement, Axion OnChain will advise on product strategy and market positioning, help identify and engage key counterparties across blockchain infrastructure, stablecoins, custody, and distribution, and support go-to-market planning and broader execution. The firm will also work with us on partner materials and external communications to support market engagement and launch preparation.

As part of that progress, we have completed sandbox validation of the full pooled-securities workflow. That work included token creation, pool formation, multi-investor distribution mechanics, and lifecycle event handling across the platform environment.

We have also completed an investor portal walkthrough and defined the current feature-ready scope. Core investor and administrative portal flows have been mapped, branding and onboarding workflows have been tested, and a defined set of refinements is now being implemented ahead of launch.

In parallel, key compliance and identity infrastructure is operational within the platform. KYC, KYB with ultimate beneficial owner review, and accredited-investor verification workflows are live, and Dfns wallet provisioning has been integrated. These components support investor onboarding, identity verification, and wallet provisioning within a regulated-market workflow.

On the data side, mortgage data architecture and servicing integration continue to advance. ResMac and subservicer data schemas are being mapped into the tokenization platform as we build the reporting layer intended to connect real loan performance with pool-level investor reporting.

Our focus now is on the investor portal which we currently expect to launch next week, complete launch-critical infrastructure, and continue preparing the platform for commercial launch.

Thank you for your continued support.

Jamie Steigerwald

President

ECGI Holdings, Inc.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ecgi-launches-rezy.fi-engages-axion-onchain-as-consulting-advisor-and-1156370