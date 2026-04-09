Inside Mary Kay's Tech & Digital Transformation With CIO James Whatley

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / James Whatley, Chief Information Officer at Mary Kay Inc.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

Today, Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are redefining what it means to lead in tech by moving beyond systems and infrastructure to advance enterprise strategy, culture, and growth. CIOs are not just technology stewards, but business leaders who translate innovation into value, aligning data, AI, cybersecurity, and platforms with clear outcomes that matter to employees and customers.

Fresh off a feature in CIO Dive and named a 2026 Dallas CIO Orbie Award finalist, James Whatley and his team, are leading a digital and tech transformation that's reshaping how Mary Kay operates and empowering Beauty Consultants to run their businesses online and in person, anytime, anywhere. We met with James at Mary Kay's global headquarters in Addison, Texas, to talk CIO leadership: what it takes to drive change at scale and what's next for Mary Kay entrepreneurs worldwide.

Q. James, tell us a bit about you and your role. Why do you love your job?

I have been with Mary Kay for 27 years during which I have had the honor to play an instrumental role in developing Information Technology (IT) systems that ensure our Independent Beauty Consultants (IBC) can run their businesses anytime, anywhere.

My role is to align technology, data, processes, and skills to the company's strategic ambitions, ensuring every platform and investment reinforces how the business operates and grows. I see the Mary Kay enterprise as an interconnected system, designed to perform, scale, and adapt. Together with my team we connect the front office to the back office, innovation to execution, and speed to stability.

I am passionate first and foremost about finding solutions for our Mary Kay Beauty Consultants. At the same time, I want to help create a workplace environment that fosters teamwork, trust, and strong partnerships among the company's global partners where we operate.

Q. Can you share about the major digital and cloud transformation at Mary Kay?

Over the past years, I have had the opportunity to lead or co-lead many of our largest transformations, and our transition to a "cloud-first" model is one of them.

For a global direct sales beauty leader like Mary Kay, accelerating digital transformation is business-critical because in a digitally driven marketplace, the competitive edge of our business model depends on speed, relevance, and scale.

We have also gone through an Organizational Transformation, forming a "Global IT Organization," creating great efficiencies and cost savings while balancing global core systems, market nuances, and local regulations.

Our founder, Mary Kay Ash, once said: "Standing still is the same thing as moving backward." This is my favorite quote from her, and it is a philosophy I take with me to work every day.

Q. Can you describe the key steps of this "global rewiring" of Mary Kay?

We have made a structural shift with a complete tech stack* replacement, moving us away from a 100% custom development shop in record time. This is unprecedented for a global company of our size.

Our cloud-first strategy was just as much a mindset shift as it was a tech stack change. This change was not only significant for our Independent Beauty Consultants but also for our global IT organization. During this project, we evolved how IT and other groups run cross-functional projects making more informed and faster decisions.

We closed five data centers worldwide, moving over 95% of custom applications to powerful, integrated SaaS platforms** or hosted in a Cloud environment, managing the scale of our peak commerce volumes each month. This included our business-critical applications from eCommerce to supply chain. In other words, all our systems which manage our complex business model as well as our global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions.***

Our digital transformation involved modernizing all the applications our Independent Beauty Consultants use to manage and run their own businesses in more than twenty-five countries. This includes our new Consumer to IBC Commerce solution, creating online commerce shops for our Beauty Consultants. We launched in Germany and in the United States in 2025 and we are rolling the new system out globally in 2026.

These investments in modern platforms, analytics, and digital enablement allow us to focus more on the last mile to unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen user engagement, and futureproof the Mary Kay business against disruption, staying ahead of the curve rather than reacting to it.

Q. Is Leveraging AI and eCommerce functionalities truly compatible with the Mary Kay business model based on relationships?

100% compatible! I like this question because it emphasizes how crucial it is to align IT with business goals and advance our business model while staying true to our mission of enriching women's lives. Our obsession is "How do we continue to deliver a world-class opportunity to our Independent Beauty Consultants around the world?"

Consumer expectations shift toward seamless, on-demand, and transparent buying journeys, and our goal has been to create a seamless online experience for our IBCs to become truly omnichannel and enable commerce at every touchpoint.

With mobile commerce accounting for over 62% of beauty sales [1] in key markets, integrating AI into digital strategies is no longer optional, it is essential for growth. [2]

To us, digital business success blends the irreplaceable customer service Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants are known for with technology. I always think about this quote from Steve Jobs: "You've got to start with the customer experience and work backwards to the technology."

We leverage digital transformation to enhance and expand the way she runs her business using the right tools from e-commerce, smart reporting, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and many other applications. Digital tools enable her to engage customers where they already are, across social, mobile, and e-commerce channels, while using data, AI, and automation to personalize experiences, optimize inventory, and improve productivity.

Q. What's Mary Kay's approach to Artificial Intelligence and how do you leverage it?

It is all about the right use case. We are gradually integrating AI based on a proven return on investment (ROI) approach. We have reviewed repeatable manual tasks and assessed opportunities to leverage AI spanning from IT, Marketing and Creative, to R&D, Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

We integrated AI governance from the beginning because we knew it would make our use of generative AI better. We created a Mary Kay AI Committee which is responsible for implementing the vision and strategy for AI within the organization. The AI Committee oversees all new implementations of AI into our global environment to ensure compliance with our internal risk tolerance, legal requirements, moral implications, security concerns, and proving the ROI of the implemented tools. The committee helped us prioritize, and better and faster integrate the use of our approved AI tools.

Education about the risk and power of AI is key . Our AI Committee and AI Champions are leading in-depth training of our teams to understand the capabilities of the available AI platforms and models, promote the use of AI, and help generate new ideas as well as a culture of innovation within our user base.

In addition to enterprise AI-driven solutions, we are also integrating our digital tools like the Mary Kay Skin Analyzer App, Mirror Me, our real-time makeover app using augmented reality (supporting Virtual Try On) and our latest tool - the AI Foundation Finder. A first in the direct selling industry, this AI Foundation Finder uses advanced artificial intelligence to scan a customer's face on their mobile phone and provide personalized foundation shade recommendations in just seconds allowing the precise detection of 151 facial feature points.

Our blended technology portfolio of generative and agentic AI is helping to build the digital toolset we want to provide for our Beauty Consultants, customers, and our staff.

Q. CIOs today are not only tech experts - they are also culture shapers. What is your own experience with culture?

Our digital acceleration was powered by a "One Team Mindset," building cross functional partnerships to serve our Mary Kay markets and beauty consultants around the world.

I have learned that a key factor in success is culture: it is essential to treat internal teams, market partners, vendors, and customers as key stakeholders in the transformation process, not just end-users . Change is a journey; culture helps shift from uncertainty into excitement and disruption into possibility.

AI can process data at lightning speed, but culture determines whether people trust it, use it, and let it optimize the way they work. I look at it as a multiplier. Reinforcing our strong purpose-driven culture, encouraging experimentation, and modeling openness to change, helps us move faster, and ensure that digital progress translates into sustainable business and human outcomes. Technology alone does not drive change, people do.

Tech Glossary:

* Tech Stack or technology stack refers to the comprehensive collection of technologies, tools, and frameworks utilized to develop and operate a software application. This includes components such as frontend and backend systems, databases, and supporting infrastructure.

**A SaaS platform solution is a cloud-based software model that allows users to access applications remotely via the internet.

***Global ERP Solutions are specialized resource planning systems designed to manage multinational operations across multiple countries, regions, currencies, and languages, business processes such as finance, HR, sales, and inventory management into a single platform, enabling seamless data flow and real-time analytics.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

[1]What is Mobile Commerce? Benefits & Trends | Blog Miquido

[2]Generative AI in Beauty Industry: Use Cases | Blog Miquido

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inside-mary-kays-tech-and-digital-transformation-with-cio-james-1156390