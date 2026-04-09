AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. Updates The Company Website to Clarify Its Unique Industry Focus and Share Its Vision

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY), a diversified natural resources, mining, agriculture, and energy development company's CEO Joseph Amram has always had a very unique perspective on what the company's business should be and what it should focus on to generate revenue. He has seen natural resources like precious metals mining and agriculture as being a pivotal direction that could generate valuable assets for the company as well as numerous streams of income. It has been the driving force in every project that the Company has worked on implementing in the hopes of being successful. Though this defining vision was clear to the Chief Executive, the need for it to be clarified to a higher degree for investors has now become paramount to the success of the Company.

After discussions with the Company's consultant in business development, the ability to see a clear way of defining the unique position of AGRI-DYNAMICS can now finally be expressed in a way that could find understanding with the Company's current as well as possible future investors. The Company is a land focused development company that integrates mineral exploration and an agricultural land strategy under one framework. This structure unlocks both surface and subsurface value through responsible execution.

With additional details available on the Company's updated website, future shareholders in the Company can see AGRI-DYNAMICS has a unique approach that encompasses land, resources, and infrastructure for long term growth. This covers U.S. focused land and resource development with high potential opportunities across mineral resources including Gold, Silver, EV and Energy minerals, as well as agricultural asset accumulation and management.

The updated website is cleaner with a more uncluttered look while being tuned for convenient viewing not only on web browsers but on cell phones, a feature not available before. Some of the information that is on the current website will still be available for review on the Company's website. Over the course of the following months, additional documentation, links, images, presentations, and other media will be added to maintain current information for our shareholders and investors. Included will also be links to our partners for services and products available to sale.

Investors may also contact the Company for additional information or for business inquiries. Direct links to company press releases as well as to the Company's quarterly financial statements will be made available as well. "We will always provide all documents, filings, and disclosures to keep our shareholders informed. This has been something that the company has never wavered in its obligations to its shareholder and investors." stated Joseph Amram, CEO of AGRI-DYNAMICS INC., "After completing our website upgrade, investors and shareholders will be able to access the needed information they will require to make a better informed decision on whether or not to support the Company as a shareholder or investor and become a part of shaping the future of the company. We expect to be releasing a number of press releases over the course of the year, revealing all of the plans the Company will pursue with its mining engineer and agriculture director regarding various resources within the focus of the Company. "

About AGRI-DYNAMICS INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC. (OTC:AGDY) is in the mineral, agricultural and energy sectors. The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver, and EV battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. with a value of over $8,900,000,000 dollars at the price of $4,600 an ounce. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700-foot level, additional gold reserves still remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3,000 feet.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Website https://www.Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

Precious Metals Partner https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financial Disclosures https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/agri-dynamics-inc.-updates-the-company-website-to-clarify-its-un-1155595