EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

iMD Companies, Inc. Begins Advanced Due Diligence on Crypto and Medical Acquisition Opportunities



09.04.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

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RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - April 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) today announced that it has entered into advanced due diligence on two potential acquisition targets, one in the cryptocurrency infrastructure sector and the other in the medical technology space. Both opportunities align with iMD's strategic focus on identifying and investing in high-growth industries supported by scalable technologies and long-term market demand. The Company believes these potential acquisitions could strengthen its position across emerging sectors and support future revenue expansion. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made in evaluating these opportunities," said Richard Wilson, CEO of iMD Companies, Inc. "Our approach remains disciplined and focused on identifying assets that can deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders." The due diligence process is ongoing, with completion anticipated in the coming weeks. iMD Companies will provide updates as appropriate as evaluations progress. The Company remains committed to maintaining transparency with its shareholders and will continue to communicate material developments in a timely manner. For more on iMD: visit imdcompaniesinc.com or OTC Markets. Follow @imd_inc on X for real-time updates. About iMD Companies, Inc. iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida corporation focused on acquisitions and technology in the crypto currency, blockchain, and application development markets. Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Media Contact: info@imdcompaniesinc.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: IMD Companies, Inc





09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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