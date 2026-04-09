Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 9 April 2026
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 8 April 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:
Including income: 5,137.50p
With effect from the publication of the Company's daily net asset value per share as at 1 April 2026, the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com