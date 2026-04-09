An invitation-only evening of music, culture, and community inside the Salon Gustave Eiffel, 57 metres above Paris co-presented by INDIGO Fund, RASA World, and the $NRG community April 17th, 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM, with music by BLOND:ISH

On the evening of April 17th, 57 metres above the Seine within the Salon Gustave Eiffel, RASA World, in partnership with INDIGO FUND, will host a curated, invitation-only evening of music and human connection. This event marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of modern community-building, transforming digital networks into a tangible, high-altitude reality.

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RASA World Makes Its Paris Debut in Partnership with INDIGO Fund. The Venue Is the Eiffel Tower. The Music Is BLOND:ISH. An invitation-only evening of music, culture, and community inside the Salon Gustave Eiffel, 57 meters above Paris.

The Ethos: From Digital Threads to Human Connection

The partnership is built on a simple but powerful idea: the most meaningful moments happen when the right people finally share the same room. While our world lives largely online, RASA and INDIGO Fund believe that the true magic happens when those digital ecosystems become physical. By using technology to bridge the gap, they aren't just 'organizing events', they are manifesting global, online communities into vibrant, real-world experiences.

Underpinning this evening is RASA's proprietary technology. Rather than traditional planning, RASA uses its platform to understand the specific heartbeat of a community before the doors even open. By bridging community data with high-level on-site operations, RASA ensures that when guests arrive 57 metres above Paris, they aren't meeting as strangers, but as a network finally coming home to a shared space.

"Most of the people coming together for this have been connected for a while, just not in the same place. RASA's ethos is about bringing the right group together and building around that. Our technology allows us to see these communities before they even enter the room, ensuring the value of the experience is realized the moment they step inside." Ahmad Muhaisen, Co-Founder CEO, RASA World

A Shared Vision: INDIGO Fund $NRG RASA

The collaboration honors the shared DNA of RASA and INDIGO Fund. Both organizations recognize that for communities predominantly sourced and nurtured online, the physical manifestation of that bond is the ultimate currency.

At the heart of the night's sonic journey is BLOND:ISH, Co-Founder of INDIGO Fund, world-renowned musical talent, and the force behind the ABRACADABRA movement. Her work serves as the perfect catalyst for the evening, bridging the gap between music, technology, and human synergy.

"Music, for me, has always been about connection in real time. Bringing a global community into the same physical space-especially somewhere as iconic as the Eiffel Tower-is about more than just a party; it's about making those digital threads tangible. Through INDIGO Fund and ABRACADABRA, we strive to create these portals for connection, and RASA is the perfect partner to facilitate that transition from URL to IRL." BLOND:ISH, Co-Founder, INDIGO Fund

Engineering the Future of Gathering

RASA's approach treats every event as a deliberate ecosystem. By understanding the intersection of people, music, and place, the platform creates environments that feel immediate and specific to the moment. This "consistent model" allows RASA to scale across global cities while maintaining a hyper-local, intimate feel.

For RASA and INDIGO Fund, Paris is not just a destination; it is a proof of concept. The relationships already exist in the digital ether. RASA simply provides the architecture for them to finally meet.

Credentialed media may request access to attend by contacting rasa@maven-pr.com.

ABOUT RASA WORLD

RASA World creates and operates cultural experiences across 12 cities worldwide, working with brands, artists, and destinations to bring people together in meaningful ways. Often described as the team behind how modern live experiences come together, RASA focuses on building experiences that extend beyond a single moment, combining creative direction with the structure and operational precision needed to make them repeatable and enduring. Its work includes collaborations with Delta Airlines, Moët Hennessy, Aston Martin, Six Flags, LA Comic-Con, and the Santa Monica Pier. RASA World is backed by Bullpen Capital. www.rasa.world

ABOUT INDIGO FUND

INDIGO Fund is an investment platform built to move with culture, supporting a global network of artists, builders, and cultural leaders shaping how communities come together today. Its work focuses on backing ideas and initiatives that connect people both online and in real-world environments. www.indigo.fund

ABOUT $NRG

$NRG is a community token supporting the BLOND:ISH ecosystem, built at the intersection of music, culture, and a new model of participation. blondish.world/nrg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409573062/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Angela Nibbs

rasa@maven-pr.com