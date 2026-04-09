Clutch Holdings LLC: GalenusRx and Clutch Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Care for Complex Pharma Patients Through Incentive-Based Engagement

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / GalenusRx Inc. (GalenusRx), a leader in medication safety technology services, and Clutch Health, an innovator in behavior orchestration and rewards-based adherence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to better manage complex pharmaceutical patients by combining pharmacy expertise with clinically driven incentive engagement.

GalenusRx's medication safety technology provides patients and providers with the knowledge they need to prevent adverse drug events and improve health outcomes. APPRAISETM, GalenusRx's proprietary platform, analyzes drug-drug, multi-drug, drug-gene, and drug-disease interactions to provide a unique and comprehensive risk assessment, individualized down to the DNA level, and then translates results into clear levels of concern. GalenusRx's technology and consulting service, Lifesaving Insights, provides a comprehensive understanding of how every patient's body responds to medication, with personalized assessments and tailored recommendations from Precision Clinical Pharmacists. Together, these solutions point the way toward efficacy and safety, with optimized medication regimens, reduced polypharmacy, and lowered medical expenses.

The collaboration pairs GalenusRx's comprehensive medication management and clinical support capabilities with Clutch Health's technology-driven behavioral orchestration platform that uses digital health interactions and tailored incentives and rewards to encourage adherence, care plan participation, and health behavior change. Together, the organizations aim to improve medication adherence, reduce avoidable healthcare utilization, and enhance patient outcomes for individuals managing complex, chronic, and specialty conditions.

"Patients with complex therapy regimens need coordinated clinical support and personalized motivation to stay on track," said Peter S. Panageas, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at GalenusRx. "By integrating our clinical technology and pharmacy services with Clutch Health's behavior management and rewards model, we can deliver more personalized, measurable support that keeps patients engaged in their care."

Clutch Health CEO Craig Hauben added, "This partnership extends our ability to drive meaningful behavior change by embedding incentives and rewards directly within the clinical workflow managed by GalenusRx. The combination of real-time adherence data, targeted rewards, and pharmacist-led interventions creates a powerful engine for improving outcomes."

Key features of the partnership include:

Personalized incentives and rewards to reinforce medication adherence, timely refills, remote monitoring participation, and completion of care milestones.

Data-driven insights and reporting to measure adherence, clinical outcomes, and cost impacts across patient populations.

Enhanced patient experience through coordinated communication, education, and concierge pharmacy support.

Both companies plan to scale offerings across state Medicaid initiatives, payers, providers, and employer groups with covered populations that require complex pharma case management innovation.

About GalenusRx

GalenusRx: The Future of Medication Safety & Risk Governance

GalenusRx ("the Company"), founded in 2023, is a pioneering medical technology company delivering advanced, scalable solutions for assessing and managing medication-related risks in the U.S. and worldwide. At the center of its innovation is APPRAISE, the Actionable PolyPharmacy Risk Assessment Index for Safety and Efficacy, a proprietary analytics engine that enables a new generation of predictive, personalized medication-safety technologies.

Built on deep clinical expertise and decades of experience from its founding team, GalenusRx leverages cutting-edge science to provide market-ready solutions that set a new standard in personalized medication safety. The Company's platforms unlock measurable clinical and financial value across healthcare ecosystems, including life, stop-loss, and reinsurance markets.

About Clutch Health

Clutch Health is a healthcare engagement platform designed to drive measurable behavior change across complex care journeys. The company's technology enables healthcare organizations to orchestrate personalized patient engagement programs that combine digital interactions, real-time data insights, and incentive-based motivation to improve adherence, participation, and long-term health outcomes.

Built on Clutch's enterprise behavioral orchestration platform, Clutch Health helps payers, providers, and life sciences organizations identify patient needs, trigger personalized interventions, and reinforce positive health behaviors through tailored rewards and engagement programs. The platform securely integrates with clinical and digital health systems to enable coordinated care experiences while delivering closed-loop measurement of engagement, adherence, and program impact.

Clutch Health is part of Clutch Holdings, whose technology powers loyalty, engagement, and behavior optimization programs for leading brands across healthcare, retail, and hospitality.

For more information, visit www.clutch.com/health.

Media Contact:

Peter S. Panageas, Co-Founder

Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer

ppanageas@galenusrx.com

856.630.8613

Clutch Contact:

Craig Hauben,

Chief Executive Officer

craig.hauben@clutch.com

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/galenusrx-and-clutch-health-announce-strategic-partnership-to-imp-1148543