M42 Appoints Ethical AI Thought Leader and Distinguished Technology Strategist Dr. David Bray to Advisory

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, today announced that Dr. David A. Bray has joined the company's Advisory Board, bringing decades of experience at the intersection of ethical AI, technology governance, national security, public service, and organizational transformation.

Dr. Bray is widely recognized as an ethical AI thought leader and distinguished technology strategist, with a career spanning public service, national security, emerging technology policy, and innovation leadership. He is Principal at LeadDoAdapt Ventures, a Fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration, and Chair of the Accelerator and a Distinguished Fellow with the Alfred Lee Loomis Innovation Council at the Henry L. Stimson Center. His broader leadership profile includes affiliations and speaking roles with MIT, Harvard, the Institute for Human-Machine Cognition, Carnegie Mellon University, and George Mason University, and he has been selected as both a Marshall Memorial Fellow and an Eisenhower Fellow.

Dr. Bray has served in senior leadership, strategy, and advisory roles in complex and high-stakes environments, including as a non-partisan federal Senior Executive and Senior National Intelligence Service Executive. He previously led the bipartisan National Commission for the Review of the R&D Efforts of the U.S. Intelligence Community and later directed the bipartisan Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data. He has also served in numerous advisory roles across startups and innovation-focused organizations, with a focus on ethical AI, emerging technologies, organizational resilience, and national security modernization.

Dr. Bray's contributions have earned broad recognition. He has received both the Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award and the National Intelligence Exceptional Achievement Medal, was named by Business Insider as one of the top "24 Americans Who Are Changing the World" under 40.

At M42, Dr. Bray will provide strategic advisory support on ethical AI, governance, organizational resilience, and the responsible deployment of advanced technologies, helping support the company's continued growth at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and mission-driven innovation.

"Artificial intelligence must be developed and deployed in ways that are trustworthy, human-centered, and aligned with long-term societal value," said Dr. David Bray. "I am pleased to join M42's Advisory Board and support the company as it works to advance AI-driven innovation with a strong commitment to responsibility, ethics, and real-world impact."

"David brings an exceptional combination of ethical AI leadership, public-sector insight, national security experience, and strategic vision," said a spokesperson for M42. "As an ethical AI thought leader and distinguished technology strategist, his experience in technology governance, trust, and organizational transformation will be highly valuable as M42 continues to expand its platform and pursue responsible innovation across industries."

Dr. Bray's appointment further strengthens M42's Advisory Board with distinguished expertise spanning artificial intelligence, governance, public service, national security, and emerging technology strategy.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Website: https://m42.com/

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SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-appoints-ethical-ai-thought-leader-and-distinguished-technolo-1156343