Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - SheaMoisture is proud to announce the launch of Shea Scalp Studio, its first-ever in-store activation. The multi-day pop-up experience is designed to deliver expert-led scalp consultations and personalized education for beloved hair enthusiasts.

From April 9th to 12th customers can receive a one-on-one consultation by appointment at the Scarborough Town Centre Walmart Supercentre featuring an expert-led scalp diagnostic and tailored guidance on how to incorporate SheaMoisture's latest launch, the Anti-Dandruff Collection, into their daily routines. The brand's latest launch is designed with a simple but powerful philosophy: healthy scalp, confident style. By addressing the root causes of dandruff flakes, dryness, and buildup, the collection helps create a calm, hydrated foundation and beautiful hair.





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"This activation is about meeting our community where they're at and providing knowledgeable hair insights that may not be as accessible to them, so they don't have to compromise on achieving their favourite hair looks," said Shanice Atkins-Broome, Brand Lead at SheaMoisture. "Hair is such a powerful form of self-expression for many Canadians, and we believe that care should start at the root. By creating space for education and connection in-store, we're not only supporting healthier hair journeys, but also showing up for our community to help them understand that there are no limits to showcasing your hair versatility that feels visible, intentional, and impactful."







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Powered by a breakthrough Dual Active System, the collection combines Anti-Dandruff actives and nourishing ingredients to both treat and care for the scalp. Developed with an Amino Complex, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, and Vitamin B3, this range is designed to retain scalp moisture to help support scalp barrier for healthy scalp foundation. The collection includes: Anti-Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner, Anti-Dandruff Spray and Anti-Dandruff Serum: Instantly cools and moisturizes to soothe itch and relieve dryness.

The activation also continues to celebrate the brand's North American campaign YES, AND, which celebrates the many ways Black women express themselves through their hair. By centering scalp health as the foundation of confidence and creativity, the campaign reinforces the idea that caring for your scalp is not just functional, it's empowering.

Beauty enthusiasts, shoppers, and anyone looking to learn more about textured hair and scalp care are invited to experience the Shea Scalp Studio and discover a new approach to scalp health.

For updates and more information, visit @sheamoistureca on Instagram for more information on scheduling scalp consultations.

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About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader with a profound commitment to serving Black communities through strategic investment and community giveback. As a Black-founded business that has remained Black-led and Black-inspired, SheaMoisture recognizes the unparalleled power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality and fostering true economic independence.

With every purchase, consumers help fund investments that directly support underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners, fuel entrepreneurial education, facilitate crisis response, and uphold equitable purchasing and ethical sourcing. Shea Butter, one of the brand's core ingredients, is ethically and sustainably sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating vital economic opportunities.

SheaMoisture is a global leader across hair care, bath, body, skin care, and men's categories, with distribution in retailers worldwide. SheaMoisture is a proud subsidiary of Unilever.

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Source: SheaMoisture Canada