Chartboost Direct will provide publishers with the connections needed, directly and at scale, to make brand demand work better inside mobile apps, amid web decline

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, has announced the launch of Chartboost Direct to help mobile app publishers accelerate growth with direct access to brand demand. With this launch, LoopMe positions itself as the definitive nexus between web SSPs, ad tech, and mobile apps, establishing Chartboost Direct as the brand SDK for in-app environments. Now is a pivotal point to bring brands directly into the app environment, as web use declines: LoopMe research recently found that nearly one in five GenAI users say they now spend less time browsing the web, compared with just 15% spending more. Additionally, up to 19% of these users report spending more time on mobile gaming apps since adopting AI, compared with 15% spending less (a +31% net increase).

While brand demand moves into mobile apps, the in-app advertising ecosystem was not built to support brand advertisers' specific needs around data, measurement, and signals. Chartboost Direct, powered by LoopMe's patented AI optimization for brand performance, will now deliver the results that matter, making it a key toolkit for improving publisher yield and opening new paths for mobile app revenue growth.

Chartboost Direct provides publishers with the infrastructure to make brand demand work inside mobile apps directly, cleanly, and at scale, without changing their current ad technology stack. Features include:

Direct Pay: Enabling publishers to contract and receive payments directly from participating brand SSPs partners through existing Chartboost SDK integrations

Enabling publishers to contract and receive payments directly from participating brand SSPs partners through existing Chartboost SDK integrations Direct Deals: Allowing publishers to create new ad placements with PMP deal IDs that are called directly from a publisher's ad-server, creating a direct connection to premium brand DSPs

Allowing publishers to create new ad placements with PMP deal IDs that are called directly from a publisher's ad-server, creating a direct connection to premium brand DSPs Marketplace Deals: Providing publishers with the ability to package their inventory using deal IDs within their mediation auctions, dynamically adding a critical signal to transact directly with brand demand partners, with no new setup

"Traditionally, premium mobile supply has been blocked by reseller constraints or lack of interoperable buying signals," comments Mike Laband, Group SVP, US Revenue at Magnite. "Chartboost Direct now brings SSPs and brands an alternative path directly into quality in-app publisher environments. AI-enriched bid-streams will provide publishers with built-in, accurate brand signals, measurement, and data, enhancing the user experience."

Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder, commented: "LoopMe research has shown that since adopting GenAI tools, nearly three-in-ten users say they now use AI more than traditional search, versus just 15% who report increased search engine usage. As web traffic declines, brands need new inventory sources to replace web, but these often require direct supply, and we see reseller traffic being penalized through SPO. At the same time, publishers want brand demand programmatically, but have limitations through their current tech stacks.

"With higher CPMs, cleaner supply paths, better UX, and sustainable brand demand for mobile app publishers, Chartboost Direct is a must-have toolkit, delivering the results that matter the most for publishers and providing SSPs with quality in-app environments."

Notes to Editors

Powered by LoopMe's patented AI optimization, the new toolkit will benefit from:

More than 100 global sellers delivering LoopMe direct brand demand

Both brand and traditional UA demand from top DSPs and SSPs

Faster rendering for display and video formats

Mobile ad formats for unique demand and performance

Patented AI from LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace, driving incremental yield

1st party DMP access and user demographic analytics

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409008290/en/

Contacts:

loopme@teamgingermay.com