Behavior Labs launches a decision intelligence platform that gives pharma, biotech, and medical device teams continuous competitive and market intelligence and scenario modelling replacing quarterly review cycles with a single, always-updated source of truth

Behavior Labs, a new life sciences intelligence company, today launched a platform that gives pharmaceutical and medical device teams continuous strategic intelligence powered by what the company calls a World Model, a continuously operating model of the market reality each product exists in. The platform replaces quarterly review cycles with daily, cross-validated insight across the full product lifecycle, from patent cliff defence and biosimilar war-gaming to regulatory pathway optimisation and post-market surveillance.

Behavior Labs delivers intelligence from day zero using public, regulatory, and commercial data sources, then compounds in value as teams layer in their own strategic context all within a secure, isolated environment where client data is never used to train models or shared across tenants.

The Problem: The Ground Truth Gap

In most life sciences organisations, the gap between what leadership decides in a boardroom and what is actually happening in the field the "ground truth" gap costs months of wasted effort and billions in misaligned execution. Medical affairs generates evidence that commercial teams can't access. Pricing models don't reflect competitive signals or emerging policy shifts like the Inflation Reduction Act's Medicare price negotiations. In devices, regulatory teams choose submission pathways without real-time competitive intelligence, and post-market surveillance teams review complaints quarterly while safety signals emerge weekly. By the time teams align, the landscape has shifted. Behavior Labs eliminates that lag.

What Teams Get

The platform delivers continuous intelligence across the decisions life sciences teams make every week: competitive monitoring of filings, hiring patterns, patent activity, and publication signals with recommended actions routed to the team that needs to respond. Market access and pricing intelligence including formulary defence, net price modelling, and HEOR evidence synthesis. Medical affairs support with evidence gap analysis, KOL landscape monitoring, and medical-commercial messaging alignment. And for products approaching loss of exclusivity, scenario modelling that war-games biosimilar entry dynamics and franchise defence strategies across the full lifecycle.

For medical device companies, the platform adds regulatory pathway optimisation across 190,000+ FDA device clearances including 510(k), De Novo, and PMA records; continuous post-market surveillance with MAUDE signal detection and complaint narrative analysis; hospital market access intelligence including Value Analysis Committee and GPO tracking; and portfolio lifecycle analytics for companies managing tens of thousands of SKUs.

"What used to take a team months to compile competitive landscapes, evidence gaps, pricing scenarios the platform produces continuously and keeps current. That's the shift: from quarterly snapshots to daily intelligence," said Nicholas King, Founder CEO. "And the platform compounds its knowledge with every interaction it doesn't forget context between meetings, and it doesn't walk out the door when an employee leaves."

How It Works

Unlike enterprise AI tools that require months of data integration, Behavior Labs starts delivering intelligence from day zero. The platform is built around a World Model a living intelligence layer that integrates public and commercial data sources ClinicalTrials.gov, FDA and EMA regulatory filings, patent databases, published literature, payer formulary data, congress abstracts, the 510(k)/PMA/De Novo clearance databases, and MAUDE adverse event reports cross-validated into unified product profiles. Each client works within a secure, isolated tenant where they layer in their own competitive priorities, decision processes, and first-party data. The result is not a replacement for a team's expertise it's an acceleration of it.

Availability

Behavior Labs is available immediately. For teams evaluating the platform, Behavior Labs offers a single-product intelligence assessment a focused analysis of one at-risk or high-priority asset with no platform commitment required. Full lifecycle coverage spans 12 pharmaceutical stages and 12 medical device stages.

To schedule a briefing or request an assessment, visit behaviorlabs.ai or contact info@behaviorlabs.ai.

About Behavior Labs

Behavior Labs is a decision intelligence company purpose-built for the global life sciences industry. Its platform built around a continuously operating World Model combines broad public, regulatory, and commercial evidence with each client's own strategic context to deliver continuous competitive intelligence, scenario modelling, and evidence synthesis across pharmaceutical and medical device lifecycles. Behavior Labs never trains on client data. The company is a subsidiary of Data Kinetic Corp and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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Contacts:

Brook Miller +1 (737) 520-3755 brook@datakinetic.com