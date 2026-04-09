Appointment follows recent brand unification and supports continued growth and commitment to deliver measurable financial outcomes for clients and shareholders

Brightfin today announced the appointment of Thomas Conway as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Conway brings extensive experience leading financial operations across public and private technology companies and will play a key role in supporting the company's continued growth and operational scale.

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Thomas Conway, Chief Financial Officer at Brightfin.

Mr. Conway joins Brightfin following the recent unification of Brightfin and Proven Optics under a single brand, as the company continues to expand its platform and help organizations better understand and optimize technology spend.

"Thomas brings the financial discipline and operational experience we need as we continue to scale," said Joel Martins, CEO of Brightfin. "Our purpose is to help customers drive measurable financial outcomes, and that requires the same level of rigor and clarity in how we operate internally. Thomas will play an important role in supporting our next phase of growth."

Mr. Conway has a demonstrated track record of leading finance organizations across the technology, software, and services sectors. His experience spans financial operations, mergers and acquisitions, financial modeling, and business process improvement, as well as oversight of legal and human capital functions.

"Brightfin is addressing a challenge every enterprise is facing: understanding and managing technology spend at scale," said Mr. Conway. "What stood out to me is the company's focus on delivering real, measurable outcomes for customers. I'm excited to join at this stage and help build the financial foundation to support continued growth."

In his role as CFO, Conway will oversee all financial functions, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and strategic finance. He will partner closely with the leadership team to support investment decisions, improve operational efficiency, and scale the business in a disciplined way.

About Brightfin

Brightin is committed to shaping a world where every technology decision is grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation enabling organizations to reduce total spend and reinvest in critical innovation.

For more information, visit www.brightfin.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jacob Mollohan

Senior Director of Marketing

Jacob.mollohan@brightfin.com

720-235-9837