Attraction to be relocated to Awaji Island targeting fiscal year 2027, once again merging dreams and reality

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Bridge, an interactive experience that the company exhibited at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion in Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Expo 2025, below), will reopen at a new location in Nijigen no Mori in Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, targeting fiscal year 2027.

Monster Hunter Bridge is an interactive attraction that was exhibited at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion in Expo 2025. It offered a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with specialized AR devices, a 360-degree theater, spatial audio, and a vibrating floor. As a result, daily reservation numbers for it were consistently high, with an aggregate total of over 100,000 people enjoying the attraction.

With the reopening at this new location, even more people will be able to continue to enjoy Monster Hunter Bridge, which had concluded operations at the end of Expo 2025. The company is working closely with its partner companies to recreate on Awaji Island the wondrous world of Monster Hunter that visitors experienced at Expo 2025.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter Series

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 125 million units.

*As of December 31, 2025

About Nijigen no Mori

Located just five minutes from the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge after crossing from Kobe to Awaji Island, Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located within the vast, natural landscape of Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park in Japan, which spans an area that is approximately 134.8 hectares. By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities, featuring attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content that allow visitors to engage with these works using all five senses.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409144552/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623