International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Sends Employees on Seventh Corporate Service Trip in Partnership with School the World

"Supporting School the World through corporate service trips each year gives our employees the opportunity to make a tangible, lasting impact," said Josh Stoffel, IMG Chief Human Resources Officer. "These experiences allow our employees to contribute to something bigger than themselves, and we are proud to be a continued sponsor of an organization that aligns so closely with IMG's values."

During the service trip, participants assisted in mixing and pouring cement for the school's flooring and helped paint the school and its playground equipment. The finished project was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration at the end of the week. Additionally, the team connected with the community by playing with students at recess and visiting local homes.

IMG selected employees to go on the trip based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Each applicant responded to the following question:

"How will this experience help you better understand what it's like to 'Be There' for our clients?"

"The simple joy reflected on the faces of the children, teachers, and parents left me with a completely different lens on life," said Tamika Pepper, IMG Director of Sales Operations. "Watching the children dash excitedly toward their new playground was especially moving, and in that moment, I truly understood what 'Being There' is all about."

The 2026 trip marks the seventh time that IMG has participated in a School the World corporate service trip. To learn more about IMG's social good initiatives, visit https://www.imglobal.com/social-responsibility. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About School the World

Our mission is to solve extreme poverty through the power of education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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