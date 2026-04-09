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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Sadie Integrates with Tripleseat to Automate Private Event Lead Capture for Restaurants

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Sadie, the AI phone agent built for the hospitality industry, has integrated with Tripleseat, an event management platform used by more than 19,000 restaurants, hotels, and venues across North America. Through this integration, restaurants using Tripleseat can now have Sadie answer inbound private event calls around the clock, collect lead details through a natural conversation, and push a structured lead record directly into Tripleseat, ready for the event team to follow up.

Private events represent some of the highest-margin revenue a restaurant can generate, yet most venues lose inquiries not because of poor service, but because no one picks up the phone. Event calls come in during peak service, on evenings, and on weekends, when staff are focused on the floor and calls go to voicemail or ring out. Every unanswered call is a lead that never enters the sales process.

When a guest calls about a private event, Sadie answers immediately, regardless of the time or how busy the floor is. Through a natural conversation, Sadie captures the details that matter: the event date, group size, type of occasion, and guest contact information. That information goes directly into Tripleseat as a structured lead record, with instant notification to the event team. No manual entry, no information lost in a voicemail, no follow-up delay. For venues managing multiple locations, each property connects to its own Tripleseat account.

"Private event revenue is too important to leave to a voicemail box," said Andre Sequeira, CEO at Sadie. "Every inquiry deserves an immediate, qualified response, whether it comes in on a Monday afternoon or a Saturday night. This integration means restaurants can capture every lead that calls, and have it ready for their event team to act on within minutes."

The integration is available now to all Sadie customers using Tripleseat.

About Sadie Sadie is the AI-powered voice host built for the hospitality industry. Acting as an always-on extension of the front desk or restaurant floor, Sadie answers guest calls, takes reservations and orders, shares property information, and handles inquiries around the clock. Sadie helps hospitality operators capture more bookings, reduce staff strain, and deliver a consistent guest experience at every touchpoint. Sadie is owned by Valsoft Corporation, Sadie serves hotels and restaurants across North America, Australia, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit: heysadie.ai

About Tripleseat Tripleseat is an event management platform built for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The platform centralizes lead capture, proposals, contracts, event coordination, and payments in one system, helping venues book more events and reduce administrative work. For more information, please visit: tripleseat.com

Media Contact
Florence Labrie
f.labrie@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Sadie



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sadie-integrates-with-tripleseat-to-automate-private-event-lead-c-1156396

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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