Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group Inc. Announces Strategic Entry into AI Infrastructure to Capture Rapidly Expanding High-Performance Computing Demand

Company targets near-term recurring revenue by deploying scalable AI compute infrastructure to address global GPU shortages

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / New Generation Consumer Group Inc. (NGCG or the "Company") today announced a strategic expansion into the design, deployment, and operation of high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, positioning the Company to generate near-term recurring revenue by addressing the accelerating global shortage of specialized AI compute capacity.

The global technology landscape is undergoing a structural transformation as artificial intelligence shifts from experimental development into large-scale commercial deployment. This transition has triggered an unprecedented demand for purpose-built AI compute infrastructure, far exceeding existing supply.

According to Gartner, worldwide spending on AI-optimized servers is forecast to increase by 49% in 2026, representing approximately $401 billion in new infrastructure investment. Fortune Business Insights projects the global AI server market will expand from $262 billion in 2026 to $2.8 trillion by 2034, reflecting a 34.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Industry data further indicates that 80-90% of total AI lifecycle costs are shifting from model training to inference and deployment, marking the beginning of the high-margin "inference era."

NGCG believes this rapid evolution has created a compelling opportunity to develop scalable, revenue-generating AI infrastructure platforms that serve enterprises, developers, and emerging AI adopters underserved by traditional hyperscalers.

The broader AI data center market is projected to reach $2.02 trillion by 2032, with compute servers accounting for nearly 89% of total market value. Meanwhile, the GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) market is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2025 to $26 billion by 2031, driven by demand for flexible, on-demand compute access.

NGCG intends to capitalize on these trends by deploying proprietary AI-optimized server clusters designed for both training and inference workloads, enabling immediate monetization through capacity leasing and marketplace distribution.

To execute this strategy efficiently, NGCG is aligning its infrastructure buildout with leading hardware manufacturers, distribution partners, and decentralized compute marketplaces, including:

NVIDIA (@Nvidia): NGCG plans to center its infrastructure on enterprise-grade NVIDIA platforms, including H100 systems and next-generation architectures such as Blackwell-based B200 and Rubin (R100) platforms, ensuring long-term relevance and performance scalability.

Dell Technologies (@Dell): The Company intends to leverage proven rack-scale engineering standards used in Dell's AI factory deployments, enabling rapid cluster deployment and operational efficiency.

Newegg (@Newegg): NGCG recognizes the accelerating demand for AI-ready hardware beyond hyperscalers, validated by increased adoption of "personal AI supercomputers" and professional workstations through Newegg's platform.

Best Buy (@BestBuy): Broader SMB and enterprise adoption of AI hardware through retail and services ecosystems underscores the expanding addressable market for NGCG's "compute-as-a-commodity" approach.

Vast.ai (@Vast.ai / Vista AI): NGCG expects to list available GPU capacity on decentralized global marketplaces, maximizing utilization, streamlining customer acquisition, and reducing traditional enterprise sales cycles.

The Company plans to generate revenue through hourly, short-term, and contract-based leasing models, enabling immediate cash flow upon deployment while maintaining flexibility to scale in response to demand.

RESULT

NGCG believes this initiative establishes a repeatable, capital-efficient growth engine aligned with the fastest-expanding segment of the AI economy. By focusing on high-utilization inference and training workloads, operational agility, and rapid monetization, the Company aims to build sustainable long-term shareholder value.

"High-performance AI infrastructure is no longer optional - it is foundational to global economic growth," said Jacob DiMartino, Chief Executive Officer of NGCG. "By deploying proprietary AI servers through established marketplaces and aligning with proven hardware standards, we are creating a scalable, plug-and-play revenue stream designed to grow in direct correlation with market demand."

ABOUT NEW GENERATION CONSUMER GROUP INC.

New Generation Consumer Group Inc. is a forward-looking company focused on identifying, developing, and executing high-growth opportunities across the technology and infrastructure sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market demand, revenue potential, infrastructure deployment, and growth strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-generation-consumer-group-inc.-ngcg-announces-strategic-entry-into-ai-infr-1156321