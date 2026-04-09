Rystad Energy says capital expenditure on data centers reached USD 770 billion in 2025, matching investment levels in photovoltaic infrastructure and surpassing upstream oil and gas. España Global investment in data center infrastructure reached $770 billion in 2025, surpassing upstream oil and gas spending and reaching levels comparable to the broader energy sector, according to Rystad Energy. The analysis highlights a structural shift in global energy investment flows, with data centers emerging as a major new source of demand. Since 2024, capital expenditure on data centers has exceeded investment ...

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