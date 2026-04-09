Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 09:49
80,47 
+1,40 % +1,11
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World Perspective: Why Energy Security Is Becoming a Core Port Strategy

A new Forbes Council article from DP World's Morten Johansen highlights a growing reality for global trade: energy is no longer just an input - it's a competitive differentiator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Energy is rapidly moving from the background of port operations to the center of global trade strategy.

In a recent Forbes Business Council article - "Ports And Power: Why Energy Security Is Becoming A Port Strategy" - Morten Johansen, COO of DP World in the Americas, outlines how energy security is emerging as a defining factor for ports, supply chains, and nearshoring decisions.

The shift reflects a broader global trend. As volatility in energy markets increases and electrification accelerates across logistics, ports are facing new pressures - and new opportunities - to rethink how they power operations.

A Structural Shift in How Ports Compete

The article points to a clear evolution: ports are no longer competing on location and capacity alone.

Instead, three converging dynamics are reshaping the landscape:

  • Energy volatility is impacting trade reliability, with price swings and supply constraints affecting operations in real time

  • Electrification is accelerating across port equipment and infrastructure, increasing dependence on consistent, high-quality power

  • Grid limitations are emerging as a constraint, particularly as demand outpaces investment in energy infrastructure

Together, these forces are pushing energy strategy to the forefront of operational and investment decisions.

From Logistics Hubs to Energy-Enabled Ecosystems

As outlined in the piece, ports are evolving into more complex, integrated systems where managing energy is as critical as managing cargo.

This includes a growing focus on:

  • Diversifying energy sources, including on-site generation

  • Improving visibility into energy demand and usage

  • Supporting customers' expectations around resilience and emissions

In this model, energy becomes a core enabler of both efficiency and decarbonization.

Why It Matters for Business Leaders

For companies evaluating supply chains, corridors, and nearshoring opportunities, energy is becoming a key decision factor.

The article highlights a shift in how leaders assess logistics ecosystems, placing greater emphasis on:

  • Reliability and resilience of power supply

  • Exposure to energy cost volatility

  • Ability to support long-term sustainability goals

In short, energy strategy is becoming inseparable from supply chain strategy.

Read the Full Perspective

As global trade continues to evolve and disruptions persist, the role of energy in shaping competitive, resilient logistics networks will only grow.

For a deeper look at how these trends are unfolding - and what they mean for business leaders - read Morten's full article in Forbes Business Council: "Ports And Power: Why Energy Security Is Becoming A Port Strategy"

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-perspective-why-energy-security-is-becoming-a-core-port-1156400

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.