GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Launches First National Ad Campaign to Expand DSD Network

Building on a 6x increase in revenue over the past three years, GPOPlus+ is now targeting the 5 to 35 store chain segment and advancing its data-driven growth strategy at the NACS SOI Summit.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model for gas stations and convenience stores, today announced the launch of its first national digital advertising campaign targeting chain-level decision makers. Concurrently, GPOX announced its upcoming participation in the NACS State of the Industry (SOI) Summit , reinforcing its commitment to a data-driven growth strategy.

Strategic Customer Acquisition + Network Scaling

The newly launched multichannel, AI-targeted advertising campaign is designed to engage category managers, merchandisers, and C-suite executives at regional and national convenience store chains.

In its initial phase, the campaign is focused on chains operating within GPOX's established service areas across the Midwest and Southwest. This targeted approach is intentional. While the Company's infrastructure can support significantly larger enterprise chains, the initial focus is on serving regional chains with 5 to 35 locations, enabling GPOX to systematically refine and optimize its onboarding processes. This includes DSD distribution integration and the deployment of PRISM+, the Company's proprietary AI-powered technology platform.

"We developed these tools by working directly alongside our retail partners over the last three years. We know the friction points these retailers face, and we built the solutions to address them," said Brett H. Pojunis , Chief Executive Officer of GPOX. "By targeting regional chains first, we are ensuring that our onboarding process, particularly the integration of our PRISM+ platform with their existing retailer infrastructure, is seamless and scalable before we scale nationwide."

PRISM+: The Operational Backbone

PRISM+ was developed internally by GPOX to address the specific operational demands of Scan-Based Trading (SBT) and Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution. It serves as the operational backbone of the Company's distribution network, providing route optimization, inventory management, driver accountability, and retailer reporting.

As GPOX expands its customer base, the Company is also aligning its strategy with real-time industry data.

Aligning Growth Strategy with Industry Data

To ensure its expansion strategy remains aligned with shifting market dynamics, GPOX leadership will attend the NACS State of the Industry Summit from April 14-16, 2026. Hosted by the National Association of Convenience Stores , the SOI Summit is the industry's premier data-driven event.

GPOX's objective at the Summit is to gather actionable intelligence on emerging product categories and refine its merchandising strategy based on the definitive industry benchmarks.

"Our priority is executing an intelligent growth strategy, and industry data and analytics are the driving force behind it," Mr. Pojunis added. "We will learn from the industry's best operators what is actually working and where consumer demand is heading. That is how we deliver long-term value to our stakeholders - by making capital and operational decisions grounded in real numbers, not assumptions."

For shareholders, this dual approach reflects management's disciplined execution: acquiring new chain-level clients while leveraging industry data to refine its distribution and merchandising strategy. These initiatives support the Company's focus on building scalable, long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.gpoplus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distributor modernizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About NACS SOI Summit

With more than 50 years of convenience industry data, analysis, and strategic insights behind it, the NACS State of the Industry (SOI) Summit provides the data-powered answers you need to help set the course forward for your business. Each spring, we bring together top business speakers, industry experts, and top-performing c-store retailers to help break down the latest consumer, financial, and operational data across the convenience channel - live from the stage.

Held over two fast-paced days, the SOI Summit is the industry's only event where convenience retailers gain access to the newest metrics - as well as industry trends, opportunities, and watchouts -in key topic areas such as finance, labor, store operations, foodservice, merchandising, and fuels. For more information, visit https://www.convenience.org/events/SOI .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the hemp industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

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SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-launches-first-national-ad-campaign-to-expand-dsd-networ-1156404