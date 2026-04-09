Vertical Data Announces $43M AI Infrastructure Partnership with AlphaTON Capital Corp.

Vertical Data to Support GPU Cluster Deployment and Arrange Financing Through GPUfinancing.com for AlphaTON's AI Infrastructure Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, today announced that it has entered into an AI hardware and financing agreement with AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) ("AlphaTON") valued at approximately $43 million in connection with the development and deployment of AlphaTON's AI infrastructure strategy. The transaction is expected to close in Q2-2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The agreement reflects continued collaboration between the parties following previously disclosed engagements related to high-performance compute infrastructure. Vertical Data plans to support AlphaTON's ongoing efforts to expand AI compute capacity, with a focus on capital-efficient deployment models and managed infrastructure services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vertical Data is engaged to support the deployment of a GPU cluster utilizing NVIDIA B300 architecture and arrange financing through its GPUfinancing.com platform. The scope of services is expected to include managed infrastructure support, subject to final implementation parameters.

SNET Energy UK Ltd, the originator of the deal and partnership, remains the strategic coordinator across the parties.

Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data and GPUfinancing.com, commented:

"We are pleased to continue working with AlphaTON as they expand their AI infrastructure initiatives. This agreement reflects our approach to providing turnkey solutions including AI infrastructure and financing to support the development of high-performance compute environments. We intend to continue building on this model as demand for AI infrastructure evolves."

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, added:

"Vertical Data has been engaged with us across multiple phases of our infrastructure development. We expect this agreement to support our continued efforts to scale AI compute capacity in alignment with our broader platform objectives."

This agreement is expected to contribute to Vertical Data's ongoing infrastructure development activities and supports the Company's continued focus on GPU-enabled compute, managed services, and energy-efficient data center environments.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure company dedicated to building the financial and operational backbone for next-generation compute. The Company's comprehensive business model encompasses sovereign cloud development, GPU hardware procurement and financing, managed services and edge data center development through its Vertical Edge platform. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations



About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) is a holding company built to deliver on the promise of AI that is human centric. AlphaTON builds and operates businesses at the intersection of confidential compute, artificial intelligence and its convergence with digital assets. As artificial intelligence reshapes how data is created, stored, and processed, the demand for privacy-preserving computation has become structural. Blockchain-native architectures offer a fundamentally different model for secure processing - one that protects sensitive information through design, not just policy and promises. AlphaTON's portfolio is positioned at this threshold, providing its companies and clients with the technical foundation for next-generation privacy infrastructure. The company pursues and manages strategic treasury positions in digital assets aligned with its core thesis. AlphaTON supports blockchain and decentralized AI ecosystems that provide decentralized privacy and protections to its users. The company provides AI Confidential Compute through decentralized infrastructure and applications that support partners such as Telegram, Animoca Brands, Midnight Blockchain, and others.

About SNET Energy UK Ltd.

SNET Energy UK is an infrastructure advisory and implementation firm. It works with governments and regulated enterprises across the full lifecycle - from deal origination and coordination to deployment and governance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the agreement, expected deployment timelines, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect such outcomes include, among others, the satisfaction of closing conditions, changes in market conditions, availability of financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-announces-43m-ai-infrastructure-partnership-with-al-1156340