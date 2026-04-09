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WKN: A2DLL7 | ISIN: CA92512J1066 | Ticker-Symbol: VEW
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 15:38
13,100 Euro
+9,17 % +1,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERSABANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERSABANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60013,90017:08
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 13:55 Uhr
30 Leser
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Versabank Announces The Results Of Its 2026 Meeting Of Shareholders

LONDON, ON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") reports the results of its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in London, Ontario on April 8, 2026.

Each of the director nominees listed in VersaBank's Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2026, were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote are as follows, with percentages rounded to two decimal places:




Director


Number of Votes
Cast

Percentage of Votes
Cast

The Honourable Frank Newbould

In Favour:
Withheld:

10,971,287

161,216

98.55 %

1.45 %

Robbert-Jan Brabander

In Favour:
Withheld:

11,082,921

49,582

99.55 %

0.45 %

David A. Bratton

In Favour:
Withheld:

11,002,166

130,336

98.83 %

1.17 %

Gabrielle Bochynek

In Favour:

11,021,423

99.00 %


Withheld:

111,080

1.00 %

Peter M. Irwin

In Favour:

11,001,809

98.83 %


Withheld:

130,694

1.17 %

Richard Jankura

In Favour

11,111,627

99.81 %


Withheld:

20,876

0.19 %

Arthur Linton

In Favour:
Withheld:

11,002,167

130,336

98.83 %

1.17 %

Susan T. McGovern

In Favour:
Withheld:

10,917,136

215,366

98.07 %

1.93 %

Scott Verity

In Favour:
Withheld:

11,099,367

33,136

99.70 %

0.30 %

David R. Taylor

In Favour:
Withheld:

11,086,908

45,595

99.59 %

0.41 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Bank and an administrative by-law amendment to allow for the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer to be held by separate individuals.

VersaBank's Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

ABOUT VERSABANK

VersaBank is a North American bank with a difference. Federally chartered in both Canada and the U.S., VersaBank has a branchless, digital, business-to-business model based on its proprietary state-of-the-art technology that enables it to profitably address underserved segments of the banking industry in a significantly risk mitigated manner. Because VersaBank obtains substantially all of its deposits and undertakes the majority of its funding activities electronically through financial intermediary partners, it benefits from significant operating leverage that drives efficiency and return on common equity. In August 2024, VersaBank launched its unique Structured Receivable Program funding solution for point-of-sale finance companies, which has been highly successful in Canada for over 15 years, to the underserved multi-trillion-dollar U.S. market. VersaBank also owns Minnesota-based DRT Cyber Inc., a North American leader in the provision of cyber security services to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities. Through DRT Cyber Inc., VersaBank owns proprietary intellectual property and technology to enable the next generation of digital assets for the banking and financial community, including the Bank's revolutionary and proprietary Real Bank Tokenized DepositsTM.

VersaBank's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ under the symbol VBNK.

Visit our website at: www.versabank.com

Follow VersaBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE VersaBank

© 2026 PR Newswire
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