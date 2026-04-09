Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Group Announces CEO Transition

MONTREAL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ( Dynacor or the Corporation - announces that Jean Martineau, who has served as President and CEO since 2007 will retire from the Corporation immediately following the June 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM"). As part of the Corporation's succession planning, Daniel Misiano, who has served as the COO since 2024, will assume the role of President & CEO at that time. Mr. Martineau will stand for election to the Dynacor Board of Directors ("Board") at the AGM.

"Serving Dynacor for nearly two decades has been a joy and a privilege," said Jean Martineau, President & CEO. "Since its start-up, we have scaled the business far beyond what we envisioned, growing operations ten-fold while maintaining a solid balance sheet and expanding free cash flow. I am proud of the solid relations we have established together; the international business model for artisanal and small-scale gold mining ("ASGM") we have pioneered; the values we have championed; and the recognition we have garnered, particularly the TSX30 award. Our pipeline of assets in Ecuador and Senegal, our new teams, and the groundwork laid in other countries position us for long-term success. The company is thriving and diversifying its horizons, and I have full confidence in Daniel to continue this success as he leads the Corporation through the next phase of growth.

"While my role is evolving, my commitment to Dynacor is unchanged, and I look forward to supporting Daniel and the management team in a new capacity on the Board."

The Board extends its deep gratitude to Jean Martineau for his visionary leadership and drive. Under his guidance, the Corporation grew annual sales eleven-fold to $400 million, expanded its global presence, strengthened its culture, and delivered record financial performance-all while returning to its stakeholders.

"Few founders have the opportunity to lead their companies through the level of growth and transformation Dynacor has achieved," said Pierre Lépine, chair of the Board. "Throughout Jean's tenure, he has led Dynacor with heart and vision. Under his direction, Dynacor has become a global traceable processing company with an enviable reputation for consistency and financial strength. This was driven by his transformation of Dynacor from a traditional exploration company to becoming a scalable platform for responsible gold production. His accomplishments place us in an excellent position for our next chapter, and we are delighted that he plans to continue serving Dynacor on the Board."

Daniel Misiano joined Dynacor as COO in November 2024 and is an accomplished mining services executive with over 35 years of experience, having worked in Latin America, Africa, Canada and Europe. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered measurable success in leading global businesses within the mining services industries including ten years with Atlas Copco. Since joining Dynacor, Misiano has provided leadership of all areas of business management including operational excellence, strategic planning, expansion projects, corporate development, and reorganisation initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel Misiano as CEO," added Pierre Lépine. "Over the past two years, Daniel has done an impeccable job as COO and played a seminal role in the company's growth. Daniel's energy, deep understanding of the business, international experience and values-based leadership are a strong asset as we shift gear into a growth phase, driving additional value for stakeholders. The Board has utmost confidence in his ability to build on Dynacor's strategy in his new role."

Daniel Misiano said, "It's an honour to carry Jean's remarkable legacy on at this pivotal point as Dynacor expands internationally to meet growing governmental demand for mercury-free, accountable ASGM processing plants. I am excited to advance the strong foundation Jean has established and look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams. I thank Jean and the Board for their confidence placed in me to lead Dynacor into another chapter of value generation."

In 2026, the Corporation is focused on launching its new plants in Senegal and Ecuador, backstopped by its Peru operations. Based on its years of preparation and achievements in 2025, Dynacor believes it is well-positioned to continue executing its strategy in 2026 and beyond.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:



Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: renmarkfinancial.com