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WKN: A4211T | ISIN: US70580B1061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.04.26 | 16:44
8,700 US-Dollar
-1,14 % -0,100
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENLAND ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENLAND ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Advancing Exploration, Strengthening Supply Position

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Energy Security in a Shifting World: Why New Supply Frontiers Matter," please visit https://www.networknewswire.com/energy-security-in-a-shifting-world-why-new-supply-frontiers-matter/.

Rising geopolitical tensions and renewed disruptions to global shipping lanes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are once again underscoring a hard truth for policymakers: Energy security remains deeply fragile. The United States and Europe, despite years of diversification efforts, continue to face exposure to supply shocks that can ripple across economies, industries and households.

Against this backdrop, companies working to unlock new, politically stable energy resources are drawing increased attention. One such company is Greenland Energy Company, which is advancing exploration in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin. With a potentially significant oil resource and plans to drill key wells, the company is positioning itself within a broader narrative: the urgent push toward greater energy independence for Western economies.

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.GreenlandEnergyCo.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:?The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GLND

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN that delivers- (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries- (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets- (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact- (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers- and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire
New York, NY
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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