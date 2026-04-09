WW International Inc.: Weight Watchers Launches Eli Lilly and Company's New Oral GLP-1 Foundayo Available Through LillyDirect

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) ("Weight Watchers"), the global leader in science-backed weight management, announced that it is now offering access to Eli Lilly and Company's newly FDA-approved oral GLP-1, Foundayo® (orforglipron) through its Med+ offering and affiliated medical groups. The addition gives members a new once-daily, injection-free option for adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems and further expands the company's growing portfolio of FDA-approved oral GLP-1 treatments, all within a clinically supported program designed to help them succeed.

Through Weight Watchers Med+, clinically eligible members will be able to access this newly approved medication alongside care from board-certified clinicians, insurance support, and additional tools designed to support the treatment journey. All Med+ members also receive direct access to the Weight Watchers GLP-1 Success program to support them before, during, and after medication use.

For members choosing self-pay, pricing will start at $149 per month for the lowest dose, with pricing varying by dose.

"As the weight health landscape evolves, it's important that people have access to a broad range of FDA-approved treatment options that reflect different needs, preferences, and routines," said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers. "With this new offering, Weight Watchers is expanding access to a new FDA-approved option through a trusted platform built to help members access treatment with clinical support and ongoing guidance."

Weight Watchers Med+ enables access, if appropriate, to medications like Foundayo with an integrated support model designed to help members navigate treatment in real life. Among Med+ members prescribed a GLP-1, those who regularly engaged with the GLP-1 Success Program for 12 months lost 29.1% more body weight, on average, than those who did not engage in behavioral support.

"At Lilly, we are committed to expanding access to innovative treatments that meet the diverse needs of people living with obesity," said Laura Steele, Group Vice President of U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Lilly. "Expanding choice means more people can find a treatment pathway that meets patients where they are in their journey."

"As more and more people are seeking GLP-1 medications, it is more critical than ever for comprehensive care models to support lasting outcomes," said Mike Mason, a member of Weight Watchers' Board of Directors and former President of Eli Lilly's Diabetes and Obesity business. "Weight Watchers stands at the forefront of this evolution with its clinical credibility, behavior change expertise, and community support."

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

John Mills or Anna Kate Heller

WeightWatchers@icrinc.com