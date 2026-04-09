Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a global leading radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in GMP manufacturing for clinical and commercial supply of radiopharmaceuticals and their worldwide distribution, is pleased to announce that they will be presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (BBHIC) 2026, taking place at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario from April 21st - April 22nd, 2026.

AtomVie's company presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, at 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM EST. The session will include a 25-minute corporate presentation followed by a 5-minute moderated question-and-answer session. The presentation will be delivered by Ghadeer Shubassi, Vice President, Business Development at AtomVie, who will provide an overview of AtomVie's capabilities, track record and will highlight the commissioning of its new purpose-built, state-of-the-art 72,300 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Hamilton, Ontario, which represents an investment of more than $138 million to date and is on track for operational readiness in H2 2026. The facility has been designed to support partners across the entire product lifecycle from early phase to commercial, enabling scalable, compliant, and reliable manufacturing to meet growing clinical and commercial demand in the radiopharmaceutical sector.

AtomVie's participation at the BBHIC reflects the continued momentum of Canada's life sciences and advanced manufacturing ecosystem, as well as AtomVie's expanding global outreach.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie)

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO offering the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics services combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies, phases I to III, to commercial markets. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting clinical studies in over 28 countries worldwide. For additional details visit our website https://www.atomvie.com.

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Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.