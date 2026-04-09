Ara Partners Announces Up to $500 Million Investment in Sedron to Scale Waste Upcycling Technology

Sedron has developed the Varcor technology, a system that processes and separates liquid waste streams into valuable products using 10 times less energy than conventional alternatives. Varcor systems are designed to recover water and nutrients while reducing the volume of material requiring disposal. The investment from Ara will accelerate Sedron's project development pipeline and expansion of its manufacturing and deployment capabilities across North America.

Sedron deploys its Varcor technology across two sectors today, each with a distinct business model. In its Municipal Biosolids Upcycling business, Sedron uses Varcor systems to process wastewater biosolids into purified water and a concentrated fuel that is used to produce carbon-negative electricity. The resulting water can be treated to meet applicable discharge or reuse standards, while the electricity production process achieves destruction of persistent contaminants such as PFAS rather than shifting the problem downstream. Sedron is working with municipal partners that need real, scalable alternatives to landfilling and land application amid accelerating scrutiny of "forever chemicals."

Sedron recently announced a strategic partnership with Synagro for a regional biosolids upcycling facility in Indiantown, Florida. The project is expected to serve municipalities in South Florida looking to reduce biosolids disposal costs and improve management of PFAS and other contaminants. Project construction is expected to commence this spring, with commissioning scheduled for 2028. A groundbreaking event is scheduled for April 23.

In its Agriculture Upcycling business, Sedron uses Varcor systems to process dairy manure into purified water, a dry organic fertilizer, and a liquid organic ammonium nitrate fertilizer. For dairy farm partners, the technology lowers manure management costs, prevents nutrient runoff and soil phosphorus buildup, and significantly reduces methane emissions from conventional manure handling. The liquid ammonium nitrate fertilizer is certified for use on organic farms that today have few options for plant-available nitrogen inputs. Sedron's product is in use by U.S. organic farms and has been shown to dramatically increase crop yields and organic agriculture efficiency.

Sedron currently owns and operates a large-scale Agriculture Upcycling project in Fair Oaks, Indiana, which processes manure from a 20,000-cow operation into tens of thousands of tons of organic fertilizer annually. The company is commissioning an additional project on a 10,000-cow dairy in Wisconsin, with commercial operations starting this summer. These projects are establishing a new standard for dairy waste management, enabling dairies of any size to turn a waste challenge into a new source of on-farm value.

"Sedron is transforming materials that once harmed the environment into valuable, revenue generating products," said Cory Steffek, Partner at Ara Partners. "Our focus is on positioning Sedron as the leader in circular waste management-converting waste into carbon negative commodities faster, more cost effectively, and with greater energy efficiency than any other solution available. Sedron's model delivers benefits for communities, farmers, and the environment alike."

"We've spent years proving this technology at a commercial scale with municipal and agricultural partners who are under real pressure to do more with less," said Geoff Trukenbrod, Chief Executive Officer of Sedron Technologies. "Ara's investment gives us the capital and long-term partner we need to build projects faster, expand manufacturing, and bring Varcor systems to more communities and farms that are looking for practical, economically viable, and lower-carbon alternatives to traditional waste management."

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Its model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at industrial scale. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin, and Washington D.C., and, as of September 30, 2025, had approximately $6.6 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit arapartners.com.

About Sedron Technologies

Sedron is a trusted leader in circular waste management that transforms biosolids, agricultural manure, and other liquid wastes into clean reclaimed water, renewable energy, and carbon-negative commodities using its patented Varcor system. Founded in 2014 as a spin-off from Janicki Industries, Sedron delivers better outcomes at lower cost, faster delivery, and with a smaller footprint than any other option available today.

For more information, visit sedron.com.

Media contacts

Jane Merkler, Ara Partners

Jane@arapartners.com

Zach Harris, Prosek

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Brian Hart, SRW Agency

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