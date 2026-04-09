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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Haast Raises $12M Series A to Solve the Compliance Bottleneck Stalling AI-Driven Enterprises

As content production scales and AI adoption accelerates across marketing, product, and go-to-market functions, manual review processes are becoming critical operational bottlenecks. With the cost of content generation nearing zero and LLM search optimization becoming essential, corporate content volume has exploded by 8x to 10x. Legal and compliance teams cannot keep pace. According to Haast's research, compliance and legal teams spend 70% of their time on manual, repetitive or otherwise automatable compliance tasks, resulting in significant delays.

Unlike current market saturated AI point solutions and general-purpose assistants, Haast addresses the problem at the infrastructure level. Haast builds compliance infrastructure designed to automate regulatory and policy review inside enterprise workflows. With the use of AI agents, Haast embeds organizational policy, risk appetite, and approval logic directly into day-to-day tools, enabling enterprise teams to automate high-volume compliance work and move faster while maintaining compliance standards at a global, federal, and state scale.

"Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and staying compliant, and that tradeoff is exactly what manual review processes currently force on teams," said Kunal Vankadara, cofounder and CEO of Haast. "We built Haast to transform compliance from a generic assistive checkpoint into an intelligent, automated engine embedded directly within global enterprises. By embedding policy and risk standards directly into the fabric of every workflow, we empower teams to move at AI speed with confidence, unlocking real efficiency and output gains without ever compromising governance."

Haast has achieved significant traction among Fortune 500 customers by delivering an AI-native, end-to-end workflow. The platform bridges the gap between frontline teams, such as content marketers and review teams while ensuring enterprise-grade AI interpretability and a strict, unalterable audit trail. Additionally, the company reports 4.5x revenue growth in 12 months and zero customer churn.

"We are seeing a major shift across large enterprises: a content explosion driven by LLMs alongside an increasingly complex regulatory landscape," said Rohit Agarwal, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners. "In a world where every screen and ad is personalized, manual review is no longer just slow, it's impossible. Haast is solving a multi-billion dollar bottleneck by turning compliance into an automated enabler. They are helping the world's leading brands unlock the full potential of GenAI without the looming threat of regulatory friction or brand damage. We are excited to partner with Haast as they reinvent AI-native compliance."

AI is accelerating every other part of business operations, and Haast is providing the missing infrastructure that allows compliance to keep up. To start using Haast, visit: https://haast.io/

About Haast:
Founded in 2023, Haast is a technology company specializing in AI-powered enterprise compliance solutions. The company uses large language models (LLMs) to automate and modernize enterprise compliance, helping marketing, legal, and compliance teams save time, reduce risk, and speed up content approvals. Haast is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in San Francisco and Sydney, Australia, and is backed by leading investors like Peak XV Partners, DST Global Partners, Airtree, Aura Ventures, Black Sheep Capital and others.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haast-raises-12m-series-a-to-solve-the-compliance-bottleneck-stalling-ai-driven-enterprises-302737542.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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