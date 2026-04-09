Specialty Silica Market worth $10.46 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Specialty Silica Marketby Type (Precipitated, Fumed, Fused, Silica Gel, Colloidal Silica), Application (Rubber, Agrochemicals, Personal & Oral Care, Food & Feed, and Paints & Coatings), and By Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The specialty silica market is projected to grow from USD 7.44 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 10.46 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170044065

Specialty Silica Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 7.44 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.46 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.1%

Specialty Silica Market Trends & Insights:

The specialty silica market is primarily driven by rising demand across key end-use industries, including rubber, personal & oral care, and pharmaceuticals. Continuous technological advancements are expanding the application scope of specialty silicas, including precipitated silica, fumed silica, and silica gel, across multiple sectors. As a result, the market is expected to witness strong global growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing usage in applications such as rubber, paints & coatings, food & feed, agrochemicals, and others, as well as innovations tailored to specific industry requirements.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

By type, the precipitated silica segment is accounted for 39.9% of the market share in 2024.

By application, the rubber segment accounted for 52.0% share of the market in 2024.

Nouryon (Netherlands), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), and Cabot Corporation (US) were identified as some of the star players in the specialty silica market (global), given their strong market share, and product footprint.

Denka Company Limited, Fuji Silysia Chemical, and Glassven C.A., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Silica Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170044065

The market comprises a range of engineered silica materials, including precipitated silica, fumed silica, fused silica, silica gel, and colloidal silica, that are designed to provide specific functional properties across various industrial applications. These materials are produced through controlled manufacturing processes that allow the modification of characteristics such as particle size, porosity, surface area, and purity, enabling them to serve roles such as reinforcing agents, rheology modifiers, absorbents, and stabilizing additives. Specialty silica is widely used in applications such as rubber manufacturing, agrochemical formulations, personal and oral care products, food and feed processing, desiccants, and paints and coatings, where it improves product performance, stability, and processing efficiency. The growth of the specialty silica market is driven by rising demand for performance-enhancing additives in manufacturing and formulation-based industries. As manufacturers continue to focus on improving product durability, consistency, and functionality across these application areas, the adoption of specialty silica is steadily expanding, supporting the overall development of the market.



By type, the precipitated silica segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The precipitated silica segment, by type, is expected to account for the largest share of the specialty silica market in terms of value during the forecast period due to its wide functional versatility and strong demand across several industrial applications. Precipitated silica possesses properties such as high surface area, controlled porosity, and good dispersibility, which enable it to function effectively as a reinforcing agent, thickener, and performance enhancer in various formulations. A key factor supporting its large value share is its extensive use in rubber applications, particularly in tire and industrial rubber manufacturing, where it helps improve mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and overall product performance. In addition, precipitated silica is widely used in personal and oral care products such as toothpaste, where it acts as a mild abrasive and stabilizing agent. Its growing use in agrochemicals, food and feed formulations, and coatings further contributes to its strong market presence, supporting the segment's leading share within the specialty silica market.

By application, the rubber segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The rubber segment, by application, is expected to account for the largest share of the specialty silica market in terms of value during the forecast period due to the material's critical role as a reinforcing filler in rubber formulations. Specialty silica, particularly precipitated silica, is widely used in tire and industrial rubber manufacturing to improve properties such as tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and durability. Its incorporation into rubber compounds also enhances traction, reduces rolling resistance, and improves the overall performance of tires and other rubber products. The increasing demand for high-performance tires and durable rubber components in automotive and industrial applications continues to support the consumption of specialty silica in this segment. Additionally, the use of specialty silica in products such as footwear, conveyor belts, hoses, and mechanical rubber goods further strengthens demand, enabling the rubber segment to maintain the largest value share within the specialty silica market.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the specialty silica market in terms of value during the forecast period due to the strong presence of advanced manufacturing industries and consistent demand from high-value applications. The region has a well-established automotive sector that drives significant consumption of specialty silica in tire and industrial rubber manufacturing, where it is used to enhance the durability, traction, and overall performance of rubber compounds. In addition, the growing demand for high-quality personal and oral care products supports the use of specialty silica as an abrasive and stabilizing agent in toothpaste and cosmetic formulations. The presence of a developed food processing industry also contributes to demand, as specialty silica is used as an anti-caking and flow-enhancing additive. Furthermore, strong research capabilities and the presence of major specialty chemical manufacturers continue to support product innovation and sustained consumption across multiple applications.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170044065

Kay Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Nouryon (Netherlands), W. R. Grace & Co., (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Imerys (France), Elkem (Norway), Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India), 3M (US), PQ Corporation (US), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Qemetica (Poland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), and among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Specialty Silica Companies andSpecialty Silica Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Paint Protection Films Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Wind Turbine Composites Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Fumed Silica Market - Global Forecast to 2030

EPR Cable Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Copper Wire & Cable Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/specialty-silica-market-worth-10-46-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302738062.html