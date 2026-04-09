FINTECH.TV and Comercio TV Launch Pulso del Mercado, The First Daily Live Spanish-Language Financial Show on the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange

New daily show debuts in late May, bringing Spanish-language financial news and market analysis to a global audience of millions from Wall Street's most iconic stage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, today announced a partnership with Comercio TV to launch Pulso del Mercado, the only live daily Spanish-language financial show produced and broadcast live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The show is set to debut in late May 2026.

Pulso del Mercado will bring daily live market coverage, blockchain and digital asset news, and expert analysis to Spanish-speaking investors and entrepreneurs across the United States, Latin America, and the world.

A New Voice for a Global Audience

Spanish is the second-most-spoken language in the United States and one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, yet Spanish-speaking investors have long been underserved by mainstream financial media. Pulso del Mercado changes that. Produced from the same marquee NYSE studio that anchors FINTECH.TV's global broadcast operation, the show will deliver daily live coverage with the credibility, access, and production quality that audiences expect from Wall Street's most recognized address.

The show will cover markets, blockchain, digital assets, AI, and global finance, with a perspective and voice built for the Spanish-speaking community. Pulso del Mercado will air on Comercio TV and its platforms, not only in the US, but globally. (Spectrum, Xfinity, Hisense Channels, Plex, Xiaomi TV+, Whale TV+, Canela TV, Claro TV in PR and Dominican Republic, Altice in Dominican Republic, among others.)

"The launch of Pulso del Mercado is one of the most significant things we have done at FINTECH.TV," said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV. "There are tens of millions of Spanish-speaking investors and entrepreneurs who deserve the same quality of financial coverage that English-language audiences have always had access to. Partnering with Comercio TV to make that happen, live from the NYSE floor, is exactly the kind of mission-driven work this platform was built for."

"Pulso del Mercado is something the Spanish-speaking community has needed for a long time," said Leiyan Cotayo, Co-Founder of Comercio TV. "We have always believed that language should never be a barrier to understanding the markets or building wealth. To be able to produce this show live from the New York Stock Exchange, in partnership with FINTECH.TV is a statement about who belongs in these conversations. We are proud to open that door."

Pulso del Mercado premieres in late May 2026. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the launch are available now at partnerships@fintech.tv

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is a global media company that owns and operates FINTECH.TV and Breakout. FINTECH.TV is the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, and the first truly global, cross-exchange financial media network. Broadcasting from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, with several more in development, FINTECH.TV covers the latest news and perspectives on finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing through live broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and thought-leadership content. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in over 24 countries, empowering people to access information, share insights, and engage in live conversations. Together, FINTECH Media Group connects global audiences with the people shaping the future of finance and innovation.

About Comercio TV

COMERCIO TV is a global business and financial news network accessible to Spanish-language audiences globally, designed to make the world of money, markets, and entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. Broadcasting 24/7 across traditional TV and streaming platforms, it delivers real-time insights, expert analysis, and practical advice in a clear, engaging format.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVGLOBAL

Follow COMERCIO.TV: @COMERCIOTV

###

Media Contact: Troy McGuire | troy@fintech.tv |

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-and-comercio-tv-launch-pulso-del-mercado-the-first-da-1155974