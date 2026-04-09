Inc. Names Epique Realty No. 1 on the 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Epique scores top spot on 2026 Inc. List of Fastest Growing SW Private Company With 2-Year Growth of 13,387.%

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Epique Realty has been ranked No. 1 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list - the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they had also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy. Epique Realty 2-Year Growth was 13,387%. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, is available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere, they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

"Securing the number one spot on this prestigious list is a testament to the fact that when you build technology designed to truly serve people, unprecedented growth is the natural result," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our 13,387% growth rate wasn't accidental; it was engineered by giving every single agent the enterprise-level AI tools they need to dominate their markets."

"Our financial model of radical generosity disrupted the industry, but this ranking proves it is also an incredibly powerful engine for scale," added Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "By absorbing the heavy operational costs for our agents and providing them with unheard-of benefits, we didn't just build a brokerage-we built a community of highly profitable, financially secure entrepreneurs."

"This milestone reflects the relentless hustle of our nearly 4,000 agents and the unyielding dedication of our leadership team," stated Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "To expand from a Texas startup into a massive international operation while maintaining a close-knit, human-centric culture is our proudest achievement. We are growing fast, but we are growing together."

Over the past 18 months, Epique Realty's unprecedented 13,387% growth was fueled by a multifaceted innovation strategy that fundamentally reinvented the real estate brokerage model. By combining a revolutionary financial structure with a proprietary AI ecosystem, Epique transitioned the industry from tech-enabled to tech-first. The engine behind this hyper-growth is Epique.ai, an in-house platform architected by CEO Josh Miller that serves as a 24/7 virtual assistant for every agent. This ecosystem empowers agents to instantly generate marketing copy, virtually stage homes, and execute ad campaigns, automating tasks that traditionally consume up to 80% of an agent's time and budget. To ensure mass adoption, Epique successfully scaled its industry-first AIPRO certification program, training over 2,000 agents and democratizing success by giving every solo professional the technological firepower of a massive team.

This AI-powered operational efficiency allows Epique to sustain its disruptive radical generosity model. Instead of charging traditional fees, Epique acts as an investment partner, reinvesting operational savings to provide agents with over 80 free, essential business services. This includes industry-first stability nets like full healthcare coverage, childcare support, and a 401K program, which save agents hundreds of thousands of dollars and provide unprecedented financial security.

The scalable power of this integrated technology framework is what enabled Epique to flawlessly expand from a Texas startup into a massive international brokerage-now operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Australia. But beyond geographical and revenue growth, Epique has scaled a profoundly human-centric culture. Leveraging its lean operations, the company dedicates significant resources to agent-led philanthropic initiatives like NEMO (National Emergency Management Organization) and Epique CARES, proving that AI-driven growth can also be a powerful engine for creating heartfelt, positive societal impact.

More about Inc. Regionals Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Epique Realty

As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all fifty states with nearly 4,000 agents, and with Australia and Canada on-board, global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unheard of free phenomenal benefits with a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of profound generosity. Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/inc.-names-epique-realty-no.-1-on-the-2026-list-of-the-fastest-growing-private-companie-1156388