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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 16:14 Uhr
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TaxBandits Offers Form 4868 E-Filing Support in Preparation for April 15 Deadline for 1040 Series

Filers can electronically request an extension for the Form 1040 series through TaxBandits before the April 15 deadline.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is offering e-filing support for extension Form 4868, allowing filers to request a six-month extension for Form 1040 series submissions due April 15, 2026.

"With the April 15 deadline almost here, we're seeing more and more filers rushing to submit, which risks errors," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "That's why TaxBandits supports 4868 extensions e-filing, giving filers their time back and the opportunity to prepare thoroughly."

Filing Form 4868 helps prevent late-filing penalties by granting a six-month extension to submit Form 1040 and related returns without requiring a reason.

TaxBandits supports 4868 e-filing with compliance-focused features designed to improve efficiency and accuracy, including bulk upload, built-in error checks, instant IRS approval and real-time status updates.

Post-submission support is also provided through The Bandit Commitment, which offers free retransmissions for forms submitted via TaxBandits.

Filers are still required to estimate and pay any taxes owed by the April 15 deadline.

Forms due April 15 include 1040, 1040-SR, 1040-NR, 1040-PR and 1040-SS.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-offers-form-4868-e-filing-support-in-preparation-for-a-1156414

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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