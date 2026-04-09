Eavor Technologies Inc.: Eavor Wins "Overall CleanTech Innovation of the Year" in 2026 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Eavor's Closed-Loop Geothermal Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies is proud to announce it has been selected for "Overall CleanTech Innovation of the Year" in the 3rd annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization, the program recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

"We are moving past the era of geothermal as a niche energy source," said Mark Fitzgerald, President and CEO of Eavor. "As global energy demand continues to grow, consumers, businesses, and governments are pursuing a diverse and reliable energy stack. Our closed-loop system makes it possible to use the Earth's heat virtually anywhere, dramatically expanding the global potential for geothermal. We appreciate this recognition as we work to provide the technology for local energy independence and a secure, resilient energy legacy."

The award recognizes the potential of the Eavor-Loop to transform the energy sector by moving beyond the geological constraints of traditional geothermal power. The closed-loop technology provides 24/7 dispatchable heat and power for a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from municipal district heating to energy-intensive infrastructure like data centres. The Eavor-Loop system does not require fracking or a continuous supply of water - distinct advantages that differentiate it from other types of geothermal technology. The world's first Eavor-Loop is now operational at commercial scale at the company's project in Geretsried, Germany.

"Eavor technology marks a breakthrough for the industry and validates closed-loop geothermal as a new class of clean, dispatchable energy. Traditional geothermal development depends on naturally occurring hydrothermal reservoirs, limiting deployment to specific regions. Meanwhile, enhanced geothermal systems use hydraulic fracturing, risking induced seismicity, high water consumption, and regulatory complexity," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. "Eavor on the other hand, with its closed-loop utility-scale geothermal system, mitigates these issues for deployment. Eavor's technologies improve drilling speed, precision, and reliability in high-temperature environments, establishing a clear pathway to scalable geothermal while reducing execution risk and overall cost."

An Eavor-Loop system is constructed by drilling two vertical wells several kilometres deep, then branching off horizontally to create a network of multilaterals. These wells are connected underground and sealed to form a fully closed loop isolated from the surrounding rock. Water circulates continuously within the system without the need for resupply, absorbing heat from deep underground and returning to the surface where it can be used for district heating or electricity generation. The system does not require an external pump to circulate the water, as hot water rises up the outlet well, while cooler water circulates back down the inlet well of the loop due to the thermosiphon effect.

The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions reshaping the clean technology ecosystem. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries, highlighting the rapid global growth and investment in clean technology innovation.

Media inquiries:

Tracy Larsson

Manager, Communications

Eavor Technologies Inc.

+1-368-338-8154

tracy.larsson@eavor.com

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced "Ever") is a next-generation geothermal technology company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor's solution (Eavor-Loop) represents the world's first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, BHP Ventures, OMV, Canada Growth Fund, Kajima Corporation, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Learn more at Eavor.com .

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.