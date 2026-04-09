Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Vires Real Solutions GmbH launches Vienna Unlisted, a platform giving investors structured access to Vienna's off-market Zinshaus properties through public geodata. The tool normalizes City of Vienna open data, excludes owner information, and introduces demand signals showing real-time professional interest. Free tier available. Subscription plans start at €9/month.

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What Vienna Unlisted Does:

Aggregates and normalizes public geodata from City of Vienna into searchable property profiles

Shows building data (zoning, conservation status, micro-location) without owner information

Tracks anonymized demand signals to reveal where professional interest clusters

Offers four subscription tiers from free to €149/month for institutional users

Available in English and German for local and international investors

Vires Real Solutions GmbH launched Vienna Unlisted, a platform reshaping how investors find off-market residential properties in Vienna's opaque Zinshaus market.

The tool pulls and normalizes open government data from the City of Vienna, creating structured, searchable access to thousands of unlisted buildings. No broker networks. No owner data scraping.

The platform fixes a core friction in Vienna's real estate market: information asymmetry. Deals change hands through informal networks before most investors know a property exists.

Vienna Unlisted replaces this inefficient system with transparent, data-driven search based on verifiable public criteria.

The Opacity Problem

Vienna's Zinshaus segment runs on personal connections and informal tips. Investors without direct access to the right brokers or property-owning families work blindly. They rely on phone calls, Excel spreadsheets, and chance encounters.

The frustration is consistent: by the time you hear about a compelling deal, the deal has already closed.

Vienna has thousands of Gründerzeit buildings. The City of Vienna publishes detailed geodata on every one through its Open Government Data initiative.

Building type, zoning, conservation status, location data. All public, machine-readable, and available under a Creative Commons license.

Yet no tool turned this public information into a structured workflow for professionals.

Vienna Unlisted fills the gap. The founders built the platform to solve a problem they faced as active investors and brokers in the Viennese market.

Bottom line: Vienna's off-market property segment operates through informal networks, leaving most investors searching blindly. Public building data exists but no tool structured the information into a professional workflow until now.

Open Data as Infrastructure

Raw government data becomes actionable intelligence in three stages.

First, normalization. The City of Vienna publishes data across multiple separate geodata services. Building information in one dataset, zoning classifications in another, conservation zones in a third, public transit stops in a fourth. Each has its own format, coordinate system, and update cycle. None work together out of the box.

Vienna Unlisted pulls data from multiple Open Government Data sources, cleans them, and aligns everything into a single consistent data model working uniformly across all 23 districts.

Anyone working with municipal geodata knows edge cases and inconsistencies are standard. This normalization step alone represents significant engineering work.

Second, enrichment. For each building, the platform calculates micro-location metrics. Distance to the nearest transit stop. Surrounding zoning context. Conservation zone status. Building class.

Isolated data points become structured property profiles delivering meaningful information at a glance.

Third, workflow. Raw data, even clean data, is useless if there's no connection to action. Vienna Unlisted provides filters, shortlists, and a way to signal interest in specific properties.

The result: you move from "here's a spreadsheet with thousands of buildings" to "here are the ones matching my acquisition profile, and I want to flag these for further research."

The platform doesn't apply proprietary scoring or algorithmic ranking. No black box. Every data point traces back to its public source. Transparency is a feature, not a limitation.

Bottom line: Vienna Unlisted transforms scattered municipal geodata into searchable property profiles through normalization, enrichment, and workflow integration. Every data point traces to verified public sources.

Privacy-Conscious Methodology

Vienna Unlisted sets itself apart from standard PropTech models by excluding owner data entirely.

Many platforms in the US and UK aggregate owner names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and mortgage balances, then push users to blast out unsolicited offers. This approach generates deal flow in markets where aggressive outreach is culturally accepted.

In Vienna, this destroys reputations before closing a single transaction.

The Zinshaus market is deeply relationship-driven. Many buildings have been in the same families for generations. The decision to sell is often personal, emotional, and private.

Approaching an owner with a cold letter based on scraped data isn't effective. It closes doors permanently.

Vienna Unlisted shows building data, not owner data. You get everything needed to evaluate whether a property fits your acquisition profile: structure, zoning, conservation status, micro-location, demand signals.

When you want to move from research to outreach, there's a conscious next step involving proper channels. Land registry, personal introduction, professional intermediation.

The platform doesn't shortcut this process because shortcuts don't work in this market.

There's also a principled dimension. The platform operates under European data protection standards.

Geodata about a building being public doesn't mean the person who owns the building consented to being contacted by strangers. Vienna Unlisted proves you can build a strong discovery tool without crossing this line.

Bottom line: The platform shows building characteristics without owner contact information, respecting European data protection standards and the relationship-driven nature of Vienna's property market.

Demand Signals as Market Innovation

Traditional market indicators in the off-market segment are backward-looking. Transaction prices appear months after deals close. Asking prices reflect only the fraction of the market publicly visible.

What stays invisible is where professional interest is forming before anything happens.

Vienna Unlisted fixes this blind spot with demand signals. When you review a property and signal interest, the action is recorded anonymously and aggregated.

No one sees who expressed interest. But everyone sees when a building attracts multiple signals from professional users, while a comparable building nearby attracts none.

This is a new data point. It shows something no broker, listing platform, or transaction database shows: where professional attention is clustering right now, in real time, in the off-market segment.

For investors, a high demand signal on a watched property changes the calculus. It accelerates research or prompts earlier outreach.

Conversely, finding a property matching all criteria but showing zero demand is valuable information too. It means less competition, or signals a problem others identified.

For the market as a whole, these signals create a heat map of latent demand. Not demand expressed through offers or listings, but demand existing before any of those.

In a market as opaque as Vienna's Zinshaus segment, there was no mechanism to capture this information before.

The platform is careful not to oversell this feature. A high demand signal doesn't mean a building is for sale, and doesn't predict a price.

But the feature adds a layer of market intelligence not existing before. In a market defined by information asymmetry, any new layer of transparency has real value.

Bottom line: Demand signals show where professional attention clusters in real time, adding forward-looking market intelligence to a segment defined by backward-looking transaction data.

Transparent Pricing with No Commitment

Vienna Unlisted operates on a subscription model built around a simple principle: unlimited interest signaling for everyone. Differentiation happens through depth of information, not usage limits.

The Free plan gives you the complete searchable property list, a map with all candidates, and unlimited interest signaling. You see demand trends indicated as High, Medium, or Low. Detail pages prompt an upgrade.

Starter unlocks detail pages for every property. You get core data: year built, floor count, building class. Demand information shows directional indicators without exact numbers.

The entry point is deliberately low. Less than a single coffee meeting with a broker.

Pro is where serious acquisition work happens.

You get everything in Starter, plus advanced filters (building use, year built, conservation zones, street-level photos), and full demand visibility. Exact interest numbers, verified buyers, and price bands (under one million, one to three million, over three million). Detailed planning and zoning information included.

Institutional adds operational support for larger organizations.

You get everything in Pro, plus priority support with individual consulting, CSV export (coming soon), and team access (coming soon).

What's absent: commissions, success fees, per-transaction charges. This is pure SaaS. You pay for access to the tool and the data workflow.

This represents a conscious departure from how the industry traditionally works, where information access is often tied to transaction economics. Research shouldn't get more expensive because you're looking at a more valuable building.

All plans cancel monthly. Payment runs through Stripe. The first month is free with a discount code available at checkout.

The platform is available in English and German, making it accessible to both local and international investors.

Bottom line: Unlimited interest signaling for all users. Pricing differentiates through information depth, from free access with demand trends to institutional plans with full data and support.

Scalability and Market Implications

Vienna was the obvious starting point due to the quality of its public data infrastructure. The City of Vienna publishes exceptionally detailed, well-structured geodata through its Open Government Data initiative. All machine-readable and available under a Creative Commons license.

Three factors determine whether a city is ready for this approach.

First, the data foundation. Granular, structured, publicly accessible geodata at the building level is required. Not addresses alone, but building types, zoning classifications, construction metadata, conservation status, and infrastructure proximity. Many cities don't publish this, or they publish in formats incomplete, inconsistent, or practically unusable.

Second, market structure. The approach makes sense in markets where a meaningful share of transactions happens off-market and where the building stock has distinct, identifiable asset class character.

Vienna's Zinshaus segment is a textbook case: clearly defined building types from a specific architectural period, high investor demand, and a notoriously opaque transaction market. Similar dynamics exist in segments of Berlin, Prague, Budapest, and parts of Paris.

Third, regulatory environment. Vienna Unlisted was built specifically around European data protection standards. The deliberate exclusion of owner data is architecturally baked into the product.

This makes expansion within the EU straightforward from a compliance perspective.

Geographic expansion isn't a copy-paste operation. Berlin has open geodata, but the datasets are structured differently, building classifications follow different conventions, and zoning logic is distinct from Vienna's.

Prague has interesting market dynamics but a less mature Open Government Data infrastructure. Each city needs rebuilding the data normalization layer, adapting the enrichment logic, and validating output against local market knowledge.

Right now, the focus is on proving the model in Vienna first. Learning from users and refining the product in the market the founders know best. Geographic expansion is on the roadmap, but has to be earned, not rushed.

Bottom line: The model replicates in cities with quality open geodata, clear off-market segments, and EU data protection compliance. Each city requires custom data normalization work.

Complementing Traditional Intermediaries

Vienna Unlisted doesn't replace traditional real estate intermediaries. It changes how they work.

A good broker in the Zinshaus segment does three things: identifies relevant properties, builds trusted relationships with owners, and facilitates complex transactions involving legal, fiscal, and emotional dimensions no platform replicates.

Vienna Unlisted addresses only the first part: identification. Specifically, the most inefficient part. The initial screening of which buildings are worth looking at in the first place.

Before this platform, the screening process was manual, inconsistent, and enormously time-consuming. Brokers and acquisition teams spent hours cross-referencing geodata, driving through neighborhoods, maintaining Excel lists, relying on memory and intuition.

This isn't high-value work. This is administrative overhead.

The platform compresses the phase from weeks into minutes. The result isn't a broker who's been replaced. It's a broker who starts actual work earlier and with better information.

Good brokers become more valuable, not less. If you've built trust with property owners over years, understand the legal intricacies of Zinshaus transactions, and navigate heritage protection requirements and tenant law, Vienna Unlisted gives you a better pipeline to apply those skills to.

The intermediaries who should be concerned are those whose only value proposition was information access. Knowing which buildings exist and who owns them.

This model was always fragile because it depended on information scarcity. As public data becomes more accessible and platforms structure the information for professional use, pure information gatekeeping loses its edge.

Relationship-based intermediation, genuine market expertise, and transaction advisory aren't going anywhere. If anything, demand for them increases when more participants enter the market with better data.

Vienna Unlisted is the starting point of a transaction process, not the entirety. The platform explicitly states it doesn't replace due diligence, land registry research, or professional advisory.

It finds the candidates. Professionals close the deals. These are complementary roles, not competing ones.

Bottom line: Vienna Unlisted handles property identification and screening. Brokers and advisors handle relationships, negotiations, and transactions. The roles complement each other.

About Vires Real Solutions GmbH

Vires Real Solutions GmbH operates as a professional brokerage firm in Vienna's real estate market and is the operator of Vienna Unlisted. The company works closely with Vires Immobilien GmbH, which handles direct property investment. Vienna Unlisted is available at viennaunlisted.vires.at. More information about Vires Real Solutions: vires.at

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