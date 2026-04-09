The new Anker Solix Solarbank Max AC steps up from balcony-scale storage with a 3.5 kW inverter, plug-in capabilities for do-it-yourself (DIY) ease of installation, and expandability to 42 kWh, priced from €2,229.From ESS News Chinese battery solutions maker Anker Solix has launched the Solarbank Max AC, a 7 kWh modular home battery system designed to retrofit existing rooftop solar installations, with a bidirectional 3.5 kW inverter and capacity expandable to 42 kWh. The modular Solarbank Max AC battery system can now handle five additional LFP battery modules at 7 kWh each. The product represents ...

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