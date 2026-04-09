New native Amazon FBA integration and universal SKU aliasing mark the first milestone in Katana's evolution from inventory management software to the operating system for multi-channel merchants

Today, Katana (katanamrp.com) announced its evolution from cloud inventory management software into the Modern Merchant Operating System, a unified platform purpose-built for product brands selling across multiple channels and locations. The announcement comes alongside the launch of Katana's native Amazon FBA integration, the first in a series of platform capabilities designed to give multi-channel merchants a single source of truth for their entire operation.

The Multi-Channel Merchant Is Underserved

Most growing product brands do not sell through a single channel. A typical merchant may operate a Shopify storefront, list on Amazon, fulfill wholesale orders, and run pop-up retail, while managing inventory across a warehouse, Amazon FBA fulfillment centers, and third-party logistics providers. Yet the software available to manage this complexity was designed for a simpler era: single-channel tools that force merchants to stitch together spreadsheets, manual reconciliation, and disconnected systems.

The result is predictable and costly. Merchants spend 10-15 hours per week per channel on manual inventory reconciliation. Overselling damages customer trust and marketplace rankings. Stockouts tie up revenue. And the complexity only compounds as brands scale to new channels and geographies.

One Platform. Every Channel. Always in Sync.

Katana's Modern Merchant OS delivers what growing brands have been missing: a single platform that unifies inventory, orders, and operations across every sales channel and fulfillment location. Unlike generic order management systems or manufacturing-first ERPs, Katana is multi-channel-first, designed from the ground up for merchants who sell everywhere and need operational clarity without enterprise complexity.

With today's launch of native Amazon FBA integration, Katana connects directly to Amazon Seller Central, enabling:

Automated inventory reconciliation: Daily or weekly sync between Amazon FBA stock and Katana inventory, with automatic stock adjustments that eliminate hours of manual spreadsheet work.

Multi-marketplace support: Connect Amazon marketplaces across North America, Europe, and the Far East, each with dedicated location mapping and configuration.

Universal SKU aliasing: A new product mapping system that translates Amazon Seller SKUs, Shopify product codes, and internal identifiers into a single source of truth. SKU aliasing is designed as a platform capability that will extend to every integration Katana builds.

Complete order visibility: All FBA shipped orders automatically flow into Katana as delivered orders, closing the data gap between Amazon Seller Central and operational reporting.

The Amazon FBA integration joins Katana's existing native connections to Shopify, WooCommerce, QuickBooks, Xero, and a growing ecosystem of commerce and logistics platforms.

A New Category for a New Kind of Merchant

"The line between manufacturer, retailer, and wholesaler has disappeared. Today's product brands make, buy, and sell across every channel simultaneously, and they deserve software that reflects how they actually operate," said Ben Hussey, co-CEO of Katana. "We built Katana to be the operating system for this new kind of merchant. Amazon FBA integration is the first proof point, but the vision is much bigger: one platform where brands can see, manage, and grow their entire operation, no matter how many channels or locations they span."

Building the Multi-Channel Stack

Today's Amazon FBA integration is the first iteration of Katana's marketplace strategy. Planned expansions include inbound FBA shipment tracking for replenishment visibility, Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM) support for hybrid Amazon operations, and additional marketplace and 3PL integrations. Katana's new SKU aliasing infrastructure is designed as a reusable foundation, accelerating the pace at which future channel integrations can be delivered.

Katana's native Amazon FBA integration is available today for all Katana customers. To learn more or start a free trial, visit katanamrp.com.

About Katana

Katana is the easy-to-use, cloud-native Inventory Management Platform built for SMBs that sell physical products. With native integrations to ecommerce, accounting, and shipping platforms, Katana gives entrepreneurs a real-time view of their business and the tools to scale. Founded in Tallinn, Estonia, and with over $3B in gross merchandise value processed annually, Katana is trusted by 1,500+ companies across 70 countries and 75 industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409822703/en/

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Media Contact

Emily Fang

katana@greenoughagency.com