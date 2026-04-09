Bawat Water Technologies AB: Announcement from the Annual General Meeting in Bawat Water Technologies AB on April 9, 2026

Bawat Water Technologies AB held its Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2026.

The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of the results

The meeting resolved that the company's results shall be balanced carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability

The meeting resolved to discharge the directors and the CEO from liability towards the company for the financial year 2025.

Board of directors and auditor

The meeting resolved that the board shall be composed of five board members with no alternates. The meeting resolved on re-election of the board members Klaus Nyborg, Steffen Jacobsen, Lars H. Hansen, Laust J. Johnsen and Mads V. Kragh. Klaus Nyborg was re-elected as chair of the board of directors.

Fees to board members were set to DKK 75,000 to each one of Steffen Jacobsen and Lars H. Hansen, and no remuneration shall be paid to Klaus Nyborg, Laust J. Johnsen and Mads V. Kragh.

The registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor. It was resolved that remuneration to the auditor should be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Nomination committee

The meeting resolved that the nomination committee shall be composed of two members. The meeting resolved on re-election of Mikkel Hammershøj (nominated by Selfinvest Aps) and Klaus Nyborg (nominated by Return ApS) to the nomination committee. Mikkel Hammershøj was elected as chairman of the nomination committee.

Warrant program 2026/2029

The meeting resolved on a warrant program and on approval of transfer of warrants of series 2026/2029. The warrant program is directed to employees and is expected to comprise not more than 1,460,486 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the company during the period from and including November 16, 2029, to and including November 30, 2029, at a subscription price corresponding to 110 % of the volume weighted average price of the company's share during the period from and including October 1, 2026, to and including October 30, 2026. The warrants will be transferred to employees without consideration, provided that they have maintained their employment in the group during the qualifying period.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association entailing that the limits for share capital and number of shares were increased.

Issue authorisation

The meeting resolved that the board of directors shall be authorised to, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, resolve on issue of new shares, issue of convertibles, issue of warrants and/or a combination of these, so called units. An issue can be decided with or without regard of shareholders' pre-emption rights.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus P. Hummer

CEO Bawat

+45 8870 8803

mph@bawat.com

bawat.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

www.skmg.se

About Bawat

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilizing onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbors.

Bawat's BWMS is a system that is simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, build on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals no UV. And is the first to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process. Bawat has built upon its innovative breakthrough, and now offers ballast water solutions to the maritime industry in three categories:

A vessel BWMS for Retrofit and New Builds

Mobile containerized solution for multiple vessel usage in a port, on a ship or for rigs

Bawat BaaS - Ballast as a Service for contingency services in ports

Bawat is an engineer-driven company that is rooted in the tradition of Danish maritime innovation and with a deep maritime insight: bawat.com. Bawat is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.