Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management Inc., and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of five new ETFs:

RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF (TSX: RUSA, RUSA.U)

RBC Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: RCAN)

RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQU, RUQU.U)

RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RQU)

RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQU)





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The three new target maturity bond ETFs, each maturing in 2032, aim to help Canadian investors and advisors address common challenges when managing their fixed income portfolios by providing simple and transparent access to a wide range of diversified bond portfolios and the ability to manage duration more precisely.

RCAN looks to provide long-term growth by investing primarily in Canadian stocks that give broad exposure to economic growth opportunities in Canada, while RUSA is designed to provide long-term growth by investing in large-cap U.S. companies.

The RBC iShares alliance includes RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. The RBC iShares alliance provides the largest suite of ETFs to Canadians, and leverages the combined investment expertise of Canada's largest asset manager and the world's largest ETF provider to help advisors build efficient portfolios that meet the needs of their clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291770

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange